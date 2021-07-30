FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Richard Dane Martin of Cassville graduated from Pacific University in Oregon in May 2021 with a doctor of optometry from the College of Optometry.
Founded in 1849, Pacific University is a comprehensive university offering undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the liberal arts and sciences, business, education, health professions and optometry. Pacific is the No. 1 private research university in the Pacific Northwest and serves nearly 4,000 students.
