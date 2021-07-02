KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rockhurst University announced the students who earned degrees at the end of the spring semester. 

The graduates celebrated an in-person commencement ceremony on Friday, May 21, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. 

Four students from Joplin received their degrees during the ceremony. They were: 

Miki Andrus-Bearden, Master of Business Administration in health care leadership.

Cali Clark, Master of Business Administration in health care leadership.

S. Madeeha Sadiq, Master of Business Administration in health care leadership.

Briana Wilson, Master of Science Communication in science and disorders.

