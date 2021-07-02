KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rockhurst University announced the students who earned degrees at the end of the spring semester.
The graduates celebrated an in-person commencement ceremony on Friday, May 21, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.
Four students from Joplin received their degrees during the ceremony. They were:
• Miki Andrus-Bearden, Master of Business Administration in health care leadership.
• Cali Clark, Master of Business Administration in health care leadership.
• S. Madeeha Sadiq, Master of Business Administration in health care leadership.
• Briana Wilson, Master of Science Communication in science and disorders.
