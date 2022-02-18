ROLLA, Mo. — The Missouri University of Science and Technology has announced the names of students who made the honor list for the fall 2021 semester.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had a GPA of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Qualifying students include:
Anderson
• Lane Kinslow, environmental engineering, senior.
Carl Junction
• Stephen Houser, geology and geophysics, freshman.
• Jackson Marlett, applied mathematics, junior.
• Brayden Uber, engineering, freshman.
Carthage
• Faye Cawyer, engineering, freshman.
• Ethan Dahl, civil engineering, senior.
• Brendan Duvall, mechanical engineering, sophomore.
• Christopher Guzman, computer science, senior.
• Garrek McCune, aerospace engineering, senior.
• Daelon Shockley, engineering, sophomore.
• Ashton Ventura, engineering, freshman.
Diamond
• Malory Moore, biological sciences, junior.
Joplin
• Cade Cowen, mining engineering, senior.
• Seth Frack, aerospace engineering, senior.
• John Gloyer, electrical engineering, sophomore.
• Mack Manders, metallurgical engineering, senior.
• Steven Mann, aerospace engineering, senior.
• Keaton Renfro, business and management systems, freshman.
• Sophie Roy, engineering, freshman.
• Colin Vermillion, engineering, freshman.
• Cade Wilkerson, engineering, sophomore.
Lamar
• Connor Brown, engineering, freshman.
Loma Linda
• Mia Ehrhart, chemistry, freshman.
Neosho
• Bryce Cambers, computer engineering, junior.
• Isaac Cass, engineering, freshman.
• Jacob Ewing, engineering, freshman.
• Dakota Wood, engineering, freshman.
Pineville
• Ethan Damico, metallurgical engineering, senior.
• Miranda Ragland, biological sciences, junior.
Webb City
• Madison Holly, engineering, sophomore.
• Samuel Hook, nuclear engineering, junior.
• Jarett Johnson, mining engineering, senior.
• Travis Levens, engineering, sophomore.
• Isaac Martinez, mechanical engineering, senior.
• Isaac Pence, engineering, sophomore.
• Kaleb Roberts, engineering, sophomore.
