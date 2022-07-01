SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The following students earned a spot on Drury University's Dean's List, in which a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours. 

Aurora:

• Rachel Negre

Baxter Springs, Kansas:

• Matthew Dalton

Carl Junction:

• Jade Smith

Carthage:

• Adrianna Lewis

• Gracie Wood

Cassville:

• Cole ONeill

• Kennedy Parnell

• Gwen Sloan

Exeter:

Sean Lowry

Joplin:

• Jaira Glaser

• Kyra Hirshey

• Salma Lewis

• Katie Nelson

• Jacob Romero

McCune, Kansas:

• Mason Huebner

Miller:

• Tatum Clark

Monett:

• Clayton Kaiser

Mount Vernon:

• Hope Kassel

Mt Vernon:

• Camryn Eldridge

Neosho:

• Trinity Morgan

Oronogo:

• Kiley Copher

Pittsburg, Kansas:

• Emma Lawson

Purdy:

• Clay Henderson

Tags

Trending Video