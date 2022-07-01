SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The following students earned a spot on Drury University's Dean's List, in which a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours.
Aurora:
• Rachel Negre
Baxter Springs, Kansas:
• Matthew Dalton
Carl Junction:
• Jade Smith
Carthage:
• Adrianna Lewis
• Gracie Wood
Cassville:
• Cole ONeill
• Kennedy Parnell
• Gwen Sloan
Exeter:
Sean Lowry
Joplin:
• Jaira Glaser
• Kyra Hirshey
• Salma Lewis
• Katie Nelson
• Jacob Romero
McCune, Kansas:
• Mason Huebner
Miller:
• Tatum Clark
Monett:
• Clayton Kaiser
Mount Vernon:
• Hope Kassel
Mt Vernon:
• Camryn Eldridge
Neosho:
• Trinity Morgan
Oronogo:
• Kiley Copher
Pittsburg, Kansas:
• Emma Lawson
Purdy:
• Clay Henderson
