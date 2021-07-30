ROLLA, Mo. — Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the spring 2021 semester.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Local honorees include:
Anderson
• Truman Craig, civil engineering, senior.
• Lane Kinslow, environmental engineering, senior.
Aurora
• Fatlind Osmani, computer science, senior.
Carl Junction
• Matthew Lewis, electrical engineering, senior.
Carthage
• Ethan Dahl, civil engineering, senior.
• Sam George, technical communication, freshman.
• Stephanie Guzman, mechanical engineering, senior.
• Garrek McCune, aerospace engineering, junior.
• Cherith Parnell, architectural engineering, senior.
Cassville
• David Newman, civil engineering, senior.
• Juliette Okel, technical communication, junior.
Diamond
• Malory Moore, biological sciences, junior.
Golden City
• Blake Bettes, civil engineering, senior.
Joplin
• Cade Cowen, mining engineering, senior.
• Alec Davis, electrical engineering, senior.
• Seth Frack, aerospace engineering, senior.
• John Gloyer, engineering , freshman.
• Chase Lenahan, physics, junior.
• Mack Manders, metallurgical engineering, senior.
• Steven Mann, aerospace engineering, senior.
• Dylan Thompson, chemical engineering, senior.
Monett
• Naman Desai, aerospace engineering, senior.
• Matthew Hall, engineering, freshman.
• Jonathan Hughes, nuclear engineering, sophomore.
• Blake Pachner, engineering , sophomore.
• John Rausch, mechanical engineering, senior.
• Mike Tsai, civil engineering, sophomore.
Mount Vernon
• Dalton Brown, architectural engineering, senior.
• Kyle Bushman, applied mathematics, junior.
• Ryan Strohm, engineering , freshman.
• Jaren Wright, electrical engineering, senior.
Neosho
• Bryce Cambers, civil engineering, junior.
• Anne Vernon, geological engineering, senior.
Nevada
• Braden Russell, engineering , sophomore.
Pierce City
• Aniesa Parrigon, electrical engineering, senior.
Pineville
• Ethan Damico, metallurgical engineering, senior.
• Miranda Ragland, biological sciences, junior.
Webb City
• Matthew Bond, engineering , freshman.
• Simeon Frank, aerospace engineering, senior.
• Madison Holly, engineering , freshman.
• Travis Levens, engineering , sophomore.
• Isaac Martinez, mechanical engineering, junior.
• Jordyn Mayfield, computer science, senior.
• Grant Miller, mechanical engineering, senior.
• Mason Phillips, mechanical engineering, sophomore.
