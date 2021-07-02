WACO, Texas — Baylor University celebrated more than 7,500 graduates of the classes of 2020 and 2021 during six in-person commencement ceremonies held in early May at McLane Stadium.
President Linda A. Livingstone presided over the outdoor ceremonies that honored nearly 2,800 spring Baylor graduates, as well as more than 4,700 May, August and December 2020 graduates whose ceremonies were canceled or held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Clare Elise Bartlett of Carthage received a spring 2020 Bachelor of Business Administration degree in supply chain management from the Hankamer School of Business.
• Hope S. Coleman, of Pittsburg, Kansas, received a spring 2021 Bachelor of Science degree in family and computer science, apparel design and product development from Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences.
