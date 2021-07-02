WACO, Texas — More than 4,700 Baylor University students have been named to the academic honor list for the spring semester.
The list recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work each semester. Students honored on the dean's list earned a minimum semester GPA of 3.70 with no grade lower than a C while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
Two students from Joplin were named to the academic honors list. They are:
• Jenna Hope Martin of Joplin.
• Davin M. Ducre of Carl Junction.
