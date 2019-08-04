MSSU studentschosen for scholarships
Two students from the dental hygiene program were announced as the annual recipients of the Debbie Thompson Spirit of Dental Hygiene Scholarship during a ceremony held Tuesday, July 16, at Missouri Southern State University.
Katie Dietz, a senior from Webb City; and Emily Gilpin, a sophomore from Buffalo, received the $2,500 scholarships.
The endowed scholarship was established four years ago by Thompson, who has worked as a dental hygienist for more than 30 years. Each year, the scholarship is awarded to a first-year student and a second-year student. The scholarship will continue into the student’s second year if they maintain their standing within the program.
Thompson, who is a former faculty member at Missouri Southern, co-owned dental practices in Joplin and Cassville with her late husband, Dr. Patrick Thompson. During her career, she served as a dental hygienist with the American Red Cross in Japan and wrote columns on the subject for newspapers.
To be considered for the scholarship, students must submit an essay, have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, a record of community service and extracurricular involvement and demonstrate leadership abilities.
Local student earnsPhi Kappa PhiFellowship
BATON ROUGE, La. — Tucker D. Morey, of Joplin, has been awarded a Fellowship worth $8,500 by The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, a collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Morey is one of only 58 recipients nationwide to receive a Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship.
Morey received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Pittsburg (Kansas) State University. As a Phi Kappa Phi Fellow, Morey will pursue a Doctor of Medicine at Kansas University School of Medicine.
Joplin native travelsfor summer program
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Emily Miller, of Joplin, joined more than 700 Belmont University students in participation in the Maymester and Summer Study Abroad programs. She spent time in Belmont’s Montana, South Dakota, Wyoming program for college credit.
These short-term programs, lasting anywhere from a week to a month, are led and designed by Belmont faculty to explore one or two certain areas of study, while giving students the opportunity to travel to and discover a new place.
Area students earn semester honors
Logan Bader, of Aurora, has been named to the dean’s list at Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois, for the spring 2019 semester. Millikin students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher earn dean’s list honors.
Allison Peterson, a graduate of Carthage High School, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota.The St. Olaf’s dean’s list recognizes students with a semester GPA of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.
Jessica Zamora, of Arma, Kansas, was placed on the spring 2019 dean’s list at Albright College, in Reading, Pennsylvania. Zamora is a graduate of Northeast High School. To be eligible for the dean’s list, Albright students must earn a GPA of 3.75 or higher while taking a minimum of three graded courses during a semester.
