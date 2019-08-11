Area students earndegrees at Missouri S&T
ROLLA, Mo. — Missouri University of Science and Technology has released names of local students who were awarded degrees at spring 2019 commencement ceremonies.
The following students earned degrees:
CARL JUNCTION: Adam Cade Fields, summa cum laude; and Garrett Thomas Ward. CARTHAGE: Jared A. Golden, cum laude; and Christian Parsons, summa cum laude. CASSVILLE: Dillon Nelson Hess, cum laude. DIAMOND: Ben Bridges. JOPLIN: Julie Lynn Taglieri. LAMAR: Landon Joseph Compton, summa cum laude. LIBERAL: Cailyn Erin McKee. MARIONVILLE: Geren Joseph Reavis, magna cum laude. MONETT: Nathan Webb, cum laude. NEOSHO: Gideon N. Hallman, cum laude. WEBB CITY: Alexander C. Hook, magna cum laude.
Academic honors of summa cum laude are awarded to students who have earned a cumulative GPA of 3.8 or higher. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2 to 3.49.
FHSU awards degreesto area graduates
HAYS, Kan. — Three area students are among the 2,273 who completed associate, bachelor’s or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State University in the spring 2019 semester.
Sabrina Kathleen Compton, of Verona; Dalaina Marie Smith, of Frontenac, Kansas; and Daniel Owen of Oswego, Kansas, earned degrees.
Wheaton graduate earns CFO scholarship
WHEATON, Mo. — Sean Lowry, a 2018 graduate of Wheaton High School, has been selected to continue receiving the Henry J. and Lucille J. Straus Scholarship, administered by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. This will be his second year receiving the scholarship, totaling $12,000 in financial assistance for his education.
Lowry is the son of Mary Lowry and the late John Lowry, and is pursuing a degree in computer science and a music minor at Drury University.
The Henry J. and Lucille J. Straus Scholarship Fund was established to support students attending private universities. It is the largest scholarship administered by the CFO, awarding $6,000 on a renewable basis to more than a dozen students each year.
Joplinite earns honors for outstanding academics
TULSA, Okla. — Breonna R. Knorpp, of Joplin, has been named to the spring 2019 honors List for outstanding academic performance at Oral Roberts University.
To be named to the provost’s list, students must carry at least 12 semester credit units and attain a GPa of 3.5 or better with no grade below “C”. To be named to the president’s list, students must carry at least 12 semester credit units and attain a GPA of 4.0.
Local Missouri S&T students make semester honors
ROLLA, Mo. — Missouri University of Science and Technology has announced the names of area students who made the honor list for the spring 2019 semester. The following Missouri students were included on the honor list by carrying a minimum of 12 hours and attaining GPA of 3.2 or higher out of a possible 4.0.
ANDERSON: Truman Craig. AURORA: Hunter Stepp and Jacob Tullock. CARL JUNCTION: Adam Fields. CARTHAGE: Jared Golden, Christian Parsons and Elijah Ventura. CASSVILLE: Dillon Hess. DIAMOND: Ben Bridges. EXETER: Jeremiah Rittenhouse and Joshua Rittenhouse. HARWOOD: Seth McKinney. JOPLIN: Matthew Bennish, Cade Cowen, Alec Davis, Tyler Waites and Christian Willoughby. LAMAR: Landon Compton. MARIONVILLE: Jonathan Jarvis and Geren Reavis. MILLER: Wesley Parnell and John Reeves.
MONETT: Jack Gibfried, Jessica Newburry, Andrew Rausch, John Rausch and Eric Welch. MOUNT VERNON: Dalton Brown and Kyle Bushman. NEOSHO: Sean Drewry, Gideon Hallman, Jesse Krokower and Anne Vernon. NEVADA: Robert Dodd, Jacee Heckadon and Jarod Schmidt. NOEL: Molly Ritter. SARCOXIE: Christopher Bowles. SHELDON: Titus Baumgartner. STARK CITY: James Selby and Savina Vang. WEBB CITY: Simeon Frank, Alexander Hook, Jordyn Mayfield and Grant Miller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.