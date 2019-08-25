CJ alum graduateswith honors from OU
NORMAN, Okla. — Erin Psajdl graduated from the University of Oklahoma in May 2019 with summa cum laude honors as a National Merit Scholar.
She earned a BSBA with a major in sports management and a minor in finance.
Psajdl is a 2016 graduate of Carl Junction High School and is the daughter of Brad and Robin Psajdl.
During her time at the University of Oklahoma, Psajdl worked for the Oklahoma City Thunder; interned in the OU athletic department; worked as sponsorship director for the campuswide moms day; presided as 2018 homecoming chair for Sigma Phi Lambda; became a member of the JCPenney Leadership Program in the Price College of Business; earned an outstanding student award in recognition for excellence in management; and was the Price College of Business flag bearer at graduation.
Psajdl’s next step includes working toward a master’s degree in sports data analytics at OU with an expected graduation of May 2021.
She will also be the data analytics graduate assistant for the women’s basketball team; chaplain for Sigma Phi Lambda; and an academic tutor for the University of Oklahoma Athletics Department.
She has been recognized on the University of Oklahoma president’s and dean’s honor rolls, while claiming membership in the Alpha Lambda Delta Collegiate Honor Society; Sooner Sports Management Club; Sigma Phi Lambda; and Beta Gamma Sigma Business Honor Society. Psajdl’s volunteer efforts during her undergraduate years include work for the OU Big Event communitywide day of service; Relay for Life; and Soonerthon Dance Marathon.
Joplin studentgraduates at Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. — Blake Anthony Splitter, of Joplin, graduated from Clemson University with a Master of Science in mathematical sciences.
Splitter was among more than 1,000 students who received degrees at the August ceremony at Littlejohn Coliseum.
