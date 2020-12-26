Sarcoxie man named to Knox College Dean's List
GALESBURG, Ill. — Davin Conway of Sarcoxie has been named to the Knox College dean's list of distinguished students for the 2020 fall term. To be named to the dean's list, a student must have earned at least 2.5 credits in the term with a GPA of 3.6 or better (on a 4.0 scale).
Conway's major is political science at Knox.
Founded in 1837, Knox College is a national liberal arts college.
Local students among more than 2,000 graduates at Iowa State University
AMES, Iowa — This fall, 2,001 students earned degrees from Iowa State University. The graduates were recognized in a virtual ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Isaac Rex of Eagle Rock received a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering, graduating summa cum laude.
• Melinda Larson of Stella received a Master of Science in agricultural education.
Continuing a practice started last spring, Iowa State prepared graduation day gift boxes for all graduating students. It included a cardinal-and-gold tassel, musical card from university President Wendy Wintersteen that plays "Pomp and Circumstance," diploma cover, streamer tube, Iowa State window decal, Iowa State lapel pin, honor cords if applicable and a free introductory membership to the alumni association.
