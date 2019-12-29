McAuley students earn award for yearbook program
Yearbook staff at McAuley High School recently won the Jostens National Yearbook Program of Excellence Award, 2019.
Students honored for their work include Carmen Colson, Gracie Gardner, Aidan Lopez-Brown, Vy Luong, Vitelia Madrigal, Lainey Moran, Justin Nguyen, Ethan Price, Daniel Wagner and Hogan Wiseman.
This award was created to recognize those who excel in the creation and distribution of their yearbook while meeting the following criteria: a meaningful book for all students, a book in every student’s hands and effective project management.
NHS debate squads finish semester at Raytown
NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho High School speech and debate squad ended its first semester of competition by placing second out of 30 schools at the Raytown Varsity Tournament.
Individual results were as follows:
Mackenzie Shields and Kyra Hirshey closed out the semifinal round of champ Lincoln-Douglas debate and were named co-champs.
Abby Burns and Tanner Thurman placed first in policy debate.
Grant Campbell and Talon Mitchell placed second in regular public forum debate.
Joseph Butler placed second in congressional debate.
Talon Mitchell placed second in informative speaking.
Becca Englund placed third in regular Lincoln-Douglas debate.
Matt Houk placed third in U.S. extemp.
Hunter Thomas placed third in humorous interp.
Lydia Chapman and Austyn Hughes placed fourth in policy debate.
Olivia Enlow placed fourth in champ Lincoln-Douglas debate.
Sarah Chapman placed fourth in regular Lincoln-Douglas debate and fourth in informative speaking.
Cooper Hayes and Matt Houk placed fourth in champ public forum debate.
Emily Sherman placed fifth in U.S. extemp and sixth in informative speaking.
Abby Burns placed fifth in international extemp.
Evelyn Cane placed sixth in U.S. extemp.
At the Raytown South Novice Tournament, the Neosho High School novice speech and debate squad placed fifth out of 27 schools with just six students. Individual results were as follows:
McKaylie Forrest placed second in U.S. extemp.
Raegan Capps and Kaylee Schibi placed third in public forum debate.
Ty Cable placed fourth in Lincoln-Douglas debate and fifth in international extemp.
Sami Hilgenberg and Monica Potter placed fourth in policy debate.
Sami Hilgenberg placed fifth in congressional debate.
Local SEMO attendees earn fall honors
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Two local students have been named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Southeast Missouri State University.
Merritt Tressler of Granby and Sydney Sharp of Pineville were named to the list as a result of earning at least a 3.75 GPA on a 4.0 scale, completing at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieving no grade below a B and receiving no failing grades in enrolled courses, including credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
Area CMU students named to dean's list
FAYETTE, Mo. — Several area students were recently named to the dean's list for the 2019 fall semester at Central Methodist University. To make the CMU dean's list, students must maintain a minimum GPA of 3.5 or higher for the semester, among other criteria.
The following local students met those criteria and were named to the list:
AURORA: Bria Neill and Shawn Pennell. JOPLIN: Reid Brown and Garrett Nimmo. MONETT: Cassidy Pachner. MOUNT VERNON: Christopher Marsh and Austin Schaedler.
Local student earns placement on honor roll
McPHERSON, Kan. — Ashley Burch, of Pittsburg, Kansas, earned placement on the 2019 fall honor roll at McPherson College, a four-year private college.
To qualify for the honor roll, students must be enrolled full time and earn a GPA of 3.55 or higher during the previous term. Students earning a GPA of 3.25 to 3.54 are named to the honorable mention list.
Three local students make dean's list
LAMONI, Iowa — The honor roll lists for Graceland University's 2019 fall term have been announced and include three graduates from area schools. Students with a GPA between 3.25 and 3.64 are named to the dean's list. The following students were named to the dean's list for the 2019 fall term.
Megan Byrd and Gwyneth Sacry, both of Carthage, and Jaclyn Noel of Webb City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.