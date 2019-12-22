NHS debate team wins twice
NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho High School speech and debate squad recently won two tournaments. The varsity squad placed first out of 13 schools.
Individual results at the Monett tournament were as follows:
Mackenzie Shields, Amber Miller, Jacob Ewing, and Joseph Butler all closed out the quarterfinal round of Lincoln-Douglas debate and were named co-champs.
Cooper Hayes/Matt Houk, Jakobe Harris/Colin Ortiz, Kelsi Glover/Sam Ortiz, and Austin Evans/Emily Sherman closed out the quarterfinal round of public forum debate and were named co-champs.
Nick Bemiss placed first in quadrillon.
Jacob Ewing placed first in international extemp and second in original oratory.
Talon Mitchell placed first in original oratory.
Hannah Adams/Chelsi Cargile placed first in duo interp.
Matt Houk placed first in radio speaking.
Kim Goff placed first in prose/poetry reading.
Samantha Ortiz placed second in U.S. extemp.
Joseph Butler placed second in international extemp.
Mackenzie Shields placed second in radio speaking and fifth in U.S. extemp.
Amber Miller placed third in U.S. extemp.
Kelsi Glover placed third in international extemp and fourth in original oratory.
Chelsi Cargile placed third in humorous interp.
Nick Bemiss/Caitlyn Hayes and Grant Campbell/Talon Mitchell tied for fourth in public forum debate.
Katy James and Becca Englund tied for fourth in Lincoln-Douglas debate.
Cooper Hayes placed fourth in international extemp.
Jakobe Harris placed fifth in international extemp.
Austin Evans placed sixth in international extemp.
Rebecca Rodrigues placed sixth in U.S. extemp.
At the Cassville Novice Tournament, the Neosho High School novice speech and debate squad placed first out of 17 schools. Individual results were as follows:
Meredith Baldwin/McKaylie Forrest and Kaylin Daniels/Reagan McInturff closed out the semifinal round of public forum debate and were named co-champs.
McKaylie Forrest placed first in U.S. extemp.
Meredith Baldwin placed first in international extemp.
Michaela Henningsen placed first in both humorous interp and poetry reading.
Ty Cable placed second in Lincoln-Douglas debate.
Aiden DePaul placed second in U.S. extemp.
Helayna Gardner placed second in international extemp.
Izzy Mabrey and Aiden DePaul tied for third in Lincoln-Douglas debate.
Kailyn Daniels placed third in U.S. extemp.
Mira Leverenz/Izzy Rhoades placed third in duo interp.
Hayden Harris placed fourth in Lincoln-Douglas debate.
Izzy Rhoades placed fourth in humorous interp and fourth in international extemp.
Makenna Davis placed fifth in U.S. extemp.
Mira Leverenz placed fifth in humorous interp.
Hayden Harris placed sixth in international extemp.
Three area seniors awarded scholarships at Culver-Stockton
CANTON, Mo. — The following local students were admitted into Culver-Stockton College's incoming class for the fall 2020 semester:
Adriana Farrell, of Mount Vernon, was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,000 per year scholarship for four years; Lindsey Nelson, of Exeter, was awarded the President's Scholarship, an $11,500 per year scholarship for four years; and Anthony Ratliff, of Joplin, was awarded the Trustee's Scholarship, a $13,000 per year scholarship for four years.
These scholarships are awarded based upon academic credentials and are renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.
PHS theater students to compete at state festival
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg High School Theatre Department has been chosen to perform its fall musical, “Pippin,” on the main stage on opening night of the 2020 Kansas Thespian Festival on Jan. 8 in Wichita. The annual festival draws about 1,800 high school theater students and teachers from across the state.
“Pippin” was produced Nov. 15 through Nov. 17 at Memorial Auditorium under the direction of Greg Shaw. Judges attended the Saturday night performance.
"Pippin" was accompanied by a pit band under the direction of PHS band teacher Cooper Neil. Vocal direction was by Susan Laushman, with set design by Chuck Boyles, technical direction by Jason Huffman, choreography by Maggie and Mollie Stephens, costume design by Todd and Phillip Hoover-Holthus, and lighting design by Kyle Newby.
Also chosen for the 2020 festival will be Blue Valley Northwest High School, Paola High School, Manhattan High School and Garden City High School (directed by Pittsburg native Barbara Hilt).
This marks the third time in four years that the PHS theater program has been chosen for the honor. In 2015, the musical “Band Geeks” was chosen. In 2018, the department’s production of the Broadway musical “Urinetown” was chosen and also was chosen for the International Thespian Festival that June. In January 2019, PHS Theatre's student-directed one-act play, "Dog Sees God," won best one-act at the festival, which qualified it for the ITF in June.
Theater students also will compete in individual events at the festival for a chance to win college scholarships and to qualify individually for the International Thespian Festival in June.
An encore performance of “Pippin” is in the works and will serve as a practice run before the festival as well as a fundraiser to help offset traveling expenses. That performance will be open to the public.
