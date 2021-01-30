Local students named to president's list
TOPEKA, Kan. — Washburn University has announced honorees on its president's list for the fall 2020 semester. To qualify, a student must complete at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester GPA of 4.0. More than 600 students qualified.
Those students are:
• LEVI JACKS of Joplin.
• JORDAN AKINS of Pittsburg, Kansas.
• KAYLA GROTHEER of Girard, Kansas.
Local student named to dean's list
FRANKLIN, Mass. — Joplin's RILEY JONES was named to college's dean's list for the fall 2020 semester. Students named to the dean's list have "demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies," school officials wrote.
2 local students named to dean's list
FULTON, Mo. — Westminster College has announced 221 students named to its dean's list for "exemplary academic performance" for the fall 2020 school year. To qualify, a student must have a 3.6 GPA with at least 12 hours completed during the semester.
Those students are:
• MACKENZIE SNIDER, freshman, of Carthage.
• ERIKA WATANABE, sophomore, of Nevada.
Local student earns degree
SEWARD, Neb. — CRISTINA NORTON, of Miami, Oklahoma, recently earned a master's in education from Concordia University. She was one of 142 students who completed her studies between December 2020 and January 2021.
