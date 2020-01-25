CHCS students earn semester honors
College Heights Christian School has announced students who have earned academic high honors and academic honors for the first semester of the 2019-2020 school year.
The following students earned academic high honors by maintaining a GPA greater than or equal to 3.7 with the equivalent of A’s and B’s only:
SENIORS: Dylann Beck, Jake Bogar, Connor Burton, Riley Chaffee, Emmy Colin, Mikayla Crider, Matthew Crumpacker, Noah Evans, Jaira Glaser, Pierce Gloyer, Becky Gong, Tessa Greathouse, Cooper Hale, Zach Kitchen, Laura Landers, Haleigh Levendosky, Makenna Lewis, Lydia Nicholas, Elizabeth Reaves, Grace Sanderson, Adlyn Thomas, Emily Welch, Matison Whitmore, Connor Yantis and Josh Yi.
JUNIORS: Grace Bishop, Kaynahn Burk, Arianna Calandro, Shayla Cliffman, Ethan Coggeshell, Taylor Dunham, Laryssa Everett, Emily Griesemer, Luke Johnson, Zipporah Jones, Rebekah Laws, Lainey Lett, Lincoln Martin, Riley Peterson, Shelbi Post and CatieGrace Secker.
SOPHOMORES: Nick Brueggemann, Aadyn Crider Mullins, Lilly Flynn, Gabe Forrest, Barrett Freed, Tanner Hills, Jack Meadows, Mazie Slinkard, Caleb Thomas, Lauren Welch, Ethan Wicke and J.C. Wright.
FRESHMEN: Jessica Archer, Avery Baker, Logan Bever, Klohe Burk, Isabelle Clevenger, Jaiden Dorris, Jackson Gloyer, Lindsay Griesemer, Noah Hipple, Jayli Johnson, Isabella Maningas, Derrick McMillian, Ben Thomas, Corban Thomas, Lauren Ukena, Kayla Wicke, Marley Woodford and Madelyn Workman.
The following students earned academic honors by maintaining a GPA of 3.0 with the equivalent of A’s and B’s only.
SENIORS: Noah Adcock, Tyler Cox, Noah Friend and Jazz Lapping.
JUNIORS: Evan Burton, Emma Hardy, Tucker Lang, Emily O’Hare and Gabe Stewart.
SOPHOMORES: Hagen Beck, Taegan Fink and Rylee Stoutsenberger.
FRESHMEN: Ava Masena.
Two local students finalists in rover naming contest
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Schiylah Pilant of Neosho and Alyssa Graham of Sarcoxie have been selected as semifinalists for the Mars 2020 “Name the Rover” contest. Pilant and Graham's names will enter the next round of consideration to become the official name of the Mars 2020 rover.
Pilant's entry of "Mystery" was selected as Missouri’s winner in the elementary category. Graham's entry of "Vitus" was selected as Missouri's winner in the high school category. The suggested names and accompanying essays can be viewed at futureengineers.org/nametherover.
According to a news release from Battelle Education, a co-sponsor of the contest, the Mars 2020 rover has entered the final stages of preparation for launch. The currently unnamed Mars 2020 rover is a robotic scientist weighing more than 2,300 pounds. It will search for signs of past microbial life, characterize the planet's climate and geology, collect samples for future return to Earth and pave the way for human exploration of the red planet. The spacecraft is targeted for a July launch and is expected to touch down on Mars in February 2021.
Battelle and Future Engineers of California were selected to conduct the Mars 2020 “Name the Rover” contest in partnership with NASA. The student contest is part of NASA’s efforts to engage the public in its missions to the Moon and Mars.
More than 28,000 entries were received from students from kindergarten through 12th grade across the country.
The next phases of judging will reduce the competition to nine finalists, and the public will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite name online in late January. The results of the poll will be a consideration in the final naming selection.
The nine finalists will talk with a panel of experts, including NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins, NASA JPL rover driver Nick Wiltsie and Clara Ma, who proposed the name for the Mars Science Laboratory rover Curiosity as a sixth grade student in 2009. The grand-prize winner will be announced in early March 2020.
Nevada student named to dean's list
FULTON, Mo. — Erika Watanabe of Nevada was named to the fall 2019 dean's list for exemplary academic performance at Westminster College.
Watanabe is a freshman at Westminster. The dean's list recognizes students who have earned a 3.6 semester GPA while completing at least 12 credit hours.
Two earn semester honors at State Tech
LINN, Mo. — Levi Glover of Mount Vernon was named to the dean's list at State Technical College of Missouri for the 2019 fall semester by earning a semester GPA between 3.5 and 4.0.
Zachariah Downs of Joplin was named to the honor roll.
Local LCC attendees named to honor rolls
PARSONS, Kan. — Area students attending Labette Community College have received semester honors by being named to the dean's honor roll and the president's honor roll. The following full-time students were named to the president's list by earning a 4.0 GPA:
KANSAS
ARMA: Megan Rae Neil. BAXTER SPRINGS: Wilson Elizabeth Asquith, Misha Dawn Himes, Autumn Marie Holstrom and Averi Michelle Wilson. CHEROKEE: Sara Kaitlyn Hannigan and Bobbie Lou Powers. COLUMBUS: Rhondi Myers, Peyton C. Simpson and Jacy Jo Williams. GALENA: Mia Leigh Moss. GIRARD: Isabella Jaclyn Bennett, Braven Scott Born, Sean Eric Bowman and Ashlynn Taylor O'Dell. OSWEGO: Karley Nicole Brake, Sarah Lynn Dale Daniels, Spencer David Grillot, Shanler Elizabeth McNickle, Kiersten Paige Moore, Maria Inez Payne, Gina Jane Russell, Ryann Elizabeth Sheddrick, Jonathan Tower, Rileigh Marie Vail and Courtney Dawn Wadino.
PARSONS: Lauren Elizabeth Baldwin, Fiona Marie Bartelli, Taylor Christine Burzinski, Noah Dylan Caven, Tammy Sue Clemens, Ashlyn Raelynn Gum, Alexis D. Harper, Depreicia Faye Kayshaun Hickerson, Kylee Lynn Huggins, Jayce Renee Huguenin, Sydney Shawn Krull, Jacob Thomas Lamb, Ashley Breann Lee, Lexia Lynn Martinez, Christine Jonell Reed, Mariah E. Reeves, Justin Allen Sexton, Bridgett Shull, Lisa Slater, Isaac Delton Stringer, Grace Mae Thompson and Nolan Michael Westhoff.
PITTSBURG: Myranda Renee Alexander, Olivia Marie Brynds, Camillia Breann Fearmonti, Samuel Thomas Green, Ashley Breanne Henderson, Dakota William Lloyd, Ryan Patrick O'Toole, Tyler Matthew Roark, Matthew Ian Rush, Leslie Kay Sparrow, Ashtyn Nichole Taylor and Bailey Gene Yoakam. RIVERTON: Madisyn Nicole Gipson.
MISSOURI
CARL JUNCTION: Hollie Jane Petry. NEOSHO: Austin Tyler Wren. SHELDON: Emily Nicole McCaslin. STARK CITY: Natalie Nicole Oxendine.
OKLAHOMA
VINITA: Kaleigh Danielle Warren.
The following full-time students were named to the dean's honor roll by earning a 3.5 GPA:
KANSAS
ALTAMONT: Daisy LeAnn Pearson, Heather Nichole Smith and Jennifer Lynn Bechtle. BAXTER SPRINGS: Martha Elimo and Kaleb Matthew Hulsey. CHEROKEE: Elizabeth Ann Fornelli. CHETOPA: Kaylea Lynne Herndon, Ashley Paige Johnson, John Labon Pitcock and Jaylee Dawn Sanders. COLUMBUS: Sydney Renee Abram, Bailey Leeann Bennett, Nikota Jurgensen, Jacob Walter Major and Cody K. Spainhower. FORT SCOTT: John Michael Marsh. FRONTENAC: Alexus Isabella Merando. GALENA: Halle Nicole Courtney and Alexis Nichole Quessenberry.
GIRARD: Haley Danyelle Marie Hensley. McCUNE: Julie Ann Kichler, Abigail Leann Long and Josie Marie Thomas Smith. MULBERRY: Travis Martin Smith. NEODESHA: Ciera Michele Perry, Chelsea Jan Steen and Madison Elizabeth Tomlinson. OSWEGO: Ty Avery Barber, Katelyn Danielle Campbell, Jaelyn Noel Snider, Hannah Elizabeth Spriggs and Laci Kittell Strickland.
PARSONS: Micheal Brown, Jada Noel Burgess, Garrett Daniel Bussinger, Talon Wesley Casper, Jolene Nicole Davis, Mike Ford, Heather Forshey, Zackary Wade Frost, Kylie Nicole Jenkins, Jenna Marie Kendrick, Emily Ann Kisic, Cindy Lane, Kloe Anne Lanigan, Jaidyn Rose Leech, Karie Leslie, Jack Ozier, Hunter Eugene Pollman, Nolan Jesse Proehl, Tarah N. Snider, Matyson Magdalena Vail and Alisha Wesolak.
PITTSBURG: Jessica Dawn Becker, Emma Nicole Billingsly, Keaira Kay Duncan, Jaiden Leigh Gregory, Jacob Blake Peterson, Larisa Jewel Ruth, Alyssa Lacole Sanders, Gracie Lynn Saner, Ali'yah D'Lass Smith, Bradley Smith-Hamblin, Kandris Jean Toth, Rachel Marie VanLeeuwen, Erin Michelle Vinson and Ethan Michael Weidert. RIVERTON: James Dayton Mooney. WEIR: Jasmyn Ashleigh Ranae Antoni, Elizabeth Alice Dey and Samantha Katherine Sullivan. WEST MINERAL: Angela Nichole Aldrighetti and Caitlin Rose Low.
MISSOURI
CARL JUNCTION: Carigon Olivia Kepner. FAIRVIEW: Jaylen Rane Hayward. LAMAR: Tyanna Joe Sangster. WEBB CITY: Patricia Heckart.
OKLAHOMA
WELCH: Rachel Lauren Mercer.
Columbus student named to dean's list
AMES, Iowa — Kimberly Jo Thomas of Columbus, Kansas, was recently recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2019 dean's list at Iowa State University.
Students named to the dean's list must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4-point scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
CJ alum earns Concordia honors
SEWARD, Neb. — Rachel Eaton, of Carl Junction, was one of 263 students named to the honors list for the fall 2019 semester at Concordia University.
The top 25% of all undergraduate students who complete at least 12 credit hours qualify for the honors list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.