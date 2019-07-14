JACSS FBLAmembers earnnational recognition
Nineteen Future Business Leaders of America students from McAuley Catholic High School recently returned home from the FBLA National Conference.
At the competition, Ben Borgmeyer, Sydney Martinez and Mary Pham, public service announcement presenters, earned eighth place in the nation.
McAuley’s FBLA chapter is advised by Amanda Walker and was recognized as Gold Level Chapter of the Year during the state competition.
A number of McAuley students were also recognized for 500-plus community service hours, and the McAuley chapter was also first in the North Central Region in market share with 81% of the student body participating in FBLA.
Carthage elementary STEM student travelsto Chicago
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage student Douglas Ball recently joined outstanding elementary school students from across the country to take part in an academic and career-oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum Pathways to STEM.
NYLF was held in Chicago.
NYLF Pathways to STEM is one of the Envision family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Ball was nominated to attend the forum by his fourth-grade teacher, Trudy Blankenship, at Pleasant Valley Elementary.
In addition to having a natural ability with mathematics, Blankenship nominated him because of his passion for engineering, building his own inventions and soccer.
Giving credit to his artistic side for amplifying his knack for all things STEM, Ball wrote his pre-forum paper on Leonardo Da Vinci and how the same man who painted the “Mona Lisa” and “The Last Supper” invented the anemometer, scuba gear and inspired the helicopter among many other inventions.
Since 1985, Envision programs have served more than 800,000 students in more than 145 countries with programs designed to help students develop the leadership, scholarship and career skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive college and career landscape.
Crowder Collegestudent-athleteshonored for academics
NEOSHO, Mo. — Twenty student-athletes were recently awarded National Junior College Athletic Association honors for their academic achievement at Crowder College.
The aoftball team also earned all-academic team honorable mention with a combined team GPA of 3.21.
To earn all-academic status, a student-athlete must have a GPA of 3.6 or higher and have completed 20 or more credit hours.
The following student-athletes achieved NJCAA all-academic first team honors by earning a GPA of 4.0.
Baseball: Collin Brougham, of Kansas City; Dylan Londa, of Joplin; and Jacob Galbraith, of Neosho.
Softball: Baylor Miles, of Van Buren, Arkansas; Morgan Montgomery, of Aurora; and Payton Wildeman, of Bentonville, Arkansas.
The following student athletes earned second team honors by earning a GPA between 3.8 and 3.99.
Baseball: James “Jamie” Hanke, of Goodman; and Clint Winchester, of Neosho.
Softball: Lauren McClellan, of Ozark, Arkansas.
Basketball: Alex Vogt, of Carl Junction; Ashley Reichert, of Dover, Arkansas; and Tricia Wattman, of Powell.
The following student athletes earned third team honors by earning a GPA of 3.6 to 3.79.
Baseball: John “Ross” Carver, of Benton, Arkansas.
Basketball: Kourtney Shipley, of Ava.
Soccer: Evandro Da Conceicao, of Sao Goncalo, Brazil; and Jacob Fallaize, of Castel, Guernsey.
Softball: Alyssa “AJ” Downey, of Bentonville, Arkansas; Gracie Jaeger, of Branson; Kenzie Kallio, of Oologah, Oklahoma; and Shandria “Dia” Jackson, of Vian, Oklahoma.
Local studentsearn degrees fromCentral Methodist
FAYETTE, Mo. — Several area students were among more than 490 graduates at Central Methodist University’s spring 2019 commencement exercises.
The following students earned degrees:
MISSOURI
ANDERSON: Jennifer Stipp. CARL JUNCTION: Kathleen Conway. JOPLIN: Kristen Freer. MARIONVILLE: Isaac Gibson. MONETT: Jamie Cleveland and Sarah Lindsey. NEOSHO: James Miles.
KANSAS
PITTSBURG: Grant Sandifer.
Local student takes bronze at SkillsUSA conference
NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College student Dylan Jones, of Carthage, took home a third-place award from SkillsUSA’s National Leadership & Skills Conference. Jones earned a bronze medal in information technology services.
Jones is a computer network support student and member of SkillsUSA and Phi Theta Kappa honor society.
Based on his performance at the national conference and in the classroom, Jones has been awarded a scholarship from a local IT company. Jones also participated in the Upward Bound program at Crowder while attending Carthage High School.
Jones was among more than 300 students, teachers and CTE administrators from Missouri attending the annual event in Louisville, Kentucky, where overall attendance exceeded 19,000.
During the national competition, more than 200 high school and college students from Missouri alongside more than 6,400 students from across the country competed to prove their expertise in occupations such as electronics, computer-aided drafting, construction, precision machining, medical assisting and culinary arts.
All contests are run with the help of industry, trade associations, and labor organizations, and test competencies that are set by industry.
State Tech students graduate withcertificates, degrees
LINN, Mo. — State Technical College of Missouri has announced the names of local 2019 graduates.
The following students were among the 470 to receive certificates and degrees:
Ashley Baxter, of Milo; Clint Deatherage, of Verona; and Vincent Suchowski, of Washburn.
Girard studentin summertheater production
EMPORIA, Kan. — Evan Grantham, of Girard, is part of the cast and crew presenting “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, abridged,” the third show of Emporia State University Summer Theatre’s 65th season.
Grantham works in the scene shop.
Semester honorsconferred uponarea students
EMPORIA, Kan. — Several local students at Emporia State University were named to the university honor roll and dean’s lists for spring 2019.
To qualify for the university honor roll, undergraduate students earned a minimum 3.8 semester GPA in at least 12 graded hours.
Area students honored include Salman Mostafa, of Neosho; Jace McDown, of Columbus, Kansas; and Devan Gillis, of Mulberry, Kansas.
Columbus residentgraduates fromRockhurst University
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rockhurst University awarded nearly 700 degrees at its 99th annual commencement ceremony Saturday, May 18, at Municipal Auditorium.
Local student Addison Torchia, of Columbus, Kansas, earned a master’s in occupational therapy.
Girard studentnamed to Rogers State honor roll
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Rebekah Preciado, of Girard, Kansas, was named to the dean’s honor roll at Rogers State University for the spring 2019 semester.
To qualify for the dean’s honor roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 GPA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.