Neosho alumnusmakes dean’s list
ST LOUIS, Mo. — Maryville University has named Joseph Williams, of Neosho, to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester.
Maryville undergraduate students are eligible for the dean’s list when they complete at least 12 Maryville University credit hours in a semester with a minimum of a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
Local WashU students earn honors
ST LOUIS, Mo. — The following Joplin area students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Washington University in St. Louis.
Sam Griesemer qualified for the dean’s list in the McKelvey School of Engineering by earning a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher with at least 12 graded units.
Sam Heil qualified for honors in the College of Arts & Sciences by earning a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher with at least 14 graded units.
Madison Siguenza qualified at the Olin Business School by earning a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher with at least 14 graded units.
TU student earnsacademic honors
TULSA, Okla. — Local student Ashley Allgood has been named to the dean’s honor roll in the College of Business at the University of Tulsa for the spring 2019 semester.
Allgood met the requirements by taking at least 12 graded hours and attaining a semester GPA of 3.5 to 3.99.
Reeds student addedto leadership group
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — A local student is among a group of leaders at Eastern Connecticut State University who are serving as student orientation counselors for the SOAR program this summer.
SOAR stands for Student Orientation, Advising and Registration and is the university’s summer orientation program for new and incoming students.
Among the SOCs leading SOAR this summer is Anita Perez, of Reeds, who majors in political science.
The goal of SOAR is to help new students transition to college through immersive two-day sessions on campus.
