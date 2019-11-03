CHCS students inducted into honor societies
College Heights Christian School has announced the names of recent inductees into the National Honor Society.
This year’s inductees are Grace Bishop, Jacob Bogar, Steven Brown, Nicholas Brueggemann, Kaynahn Burk, Connor Burton, Riley Chaffee, Aadyn Crider-Mullins, Taegan Fink, Lilly Flynn, Barrett Freed, Rylee Miller, Mazie Slinkard, Caleb Thomas, Lauren Welch, Emma Woodford and JC Wright.
The following students were inducted into the National Junior Honor Society: Marla Anderegg, Josh Anderson, Makahaka Bgoni, Shannon Bowman, Natalie Brueggemann, Jaiden Dorris, Libby Fanning, Toryn Fink, Gracie Forrest, Noah Hipple, Naomi Kidrowski, Kinley Marsh, Elijah Moss, Caden Purcell, Chloe Shackelford, Avery Shumaker, Kallie Spencer, Marley Woodford and Emery Yantis.
Area schools participate in math event
FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Students from several area schools recently participated in the annual math relays at Fort Scott Community College. More than 300 high school students from 21 regional high schools participated in the event.
Students competed in up to four mathematical areas given a choice of 10 tests in which both accuracy and speed were factors. Points were given when students placed in the top five in each category for each grade level, and those points were tallied up to determine the overall school winners. Individual medal winners were the top three in each category at each grade level.
Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School took first place overall, followed by Girard (Kansas) High School in second and Fort Scott High School in third.
The following local schools were also represented in the relays: College Heights Christian School; Covenant Academy, of Pittsburg, Kansas; Jasper High School; Joplin High School; Nevada High School; Parsons (Kansas) High School; and Pittsburg High School.
Pittsburg studentchosen for mentorship
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Katie Painter, of Pittsburg, was among 37 Kansas State University freshmen selected for membership in Quest Freshman Honorary.
Quest works to develop freshmen leaders through mentorship, personal development and campus involvement. Upon selection, members of Quest are paired with mentors from Blue Key Senior Honorary. Under the leadership of Blue Key, Quest members get a behind-the-scenes look at everything that Kansas State has to offer, attending special events and meeting several times a month to build community and get tailored leadership development from Blue Key.
Quest provides ambitious freshmen leaders with the tools necessary to give back to the Kansas State family.
Seneca studentcompletes peereducator program
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Sarah Hill, of Seneca, was one of 44 students who completed a two-day intensive training to earn a certified peer educators certification at Webster University. Hill is in the student employment peer mentor role known as Connection Leaders.
CPE training helps peer mentors develop leadership skills to be able to successfully create and implement campus programs. The training includes eight modules, covering the role of peer education, helping peers make a behavior change, listening skills, response and referral skills, how to take action and intervene, recognizing the role of diversity and inclusivity, programming and presentation skills, self-care and group dynamics.
Initially launched by the BACCHUS Network in 1994 (BACCHUS is an acronym for Boosting Alcohol Consciousness Concerning the Health of University Students), campuses are relying on their students to be curators of change and support systems for their peers, and the CPE program provides foundational-level skills to allow these students to be successful.
Students who are certified receive a CPE certification stating that they have been trained in the core skills that will make them better leaders, role models, activists and team members. After completing the training, students receive a certificate, membership card and resume attachment.
NHS debaters placeat season opener
NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho High School speech and debate squad recently opened its 2019-2020 season at the Kickapoo Varsity and Glendale Novice tournaments. The squad placed second out 31 schools in overall sweepstakes.
At the Kickapoo Varsity tournament, the squad took second place. Individual results were as follows:
Jennie Hubbard/Hunter Thomas, Cooper Hayes/Matt Houk, and Kelsi Glover/Sam Ortiz were named co-champions in the quarterfinal round of champ public forum debate.
Samantha Ortiz: second place, informative speaking and fourth place, U.S. extemporaneous speaking; Hannah Adams/Chelsi Cargile: second place, duo interpretation; Kyra Hirshey: third place, champ Lincoln-Douglas debate and fifth place, international extemporaneous speaking; Lucy Martin: third place, regular Lincoln-Douglas debate; Nick Bemiss and Taigen Mitchell: tied for third place, big questions debate; Olivia Enlow and Rebecca Rodrigues: tied for fourth place, regular Lincoln-Douglas debate; Chloe Selgeby: fourth place, big questions debate; Jennie Hubbard: fourth place, international extemporaneous speaking; Hunter Thomas: fourth place, humorous interpretation; and Becca Englund: fifth place, U.S. extemporaneous speaking.
At the Glendale Novice Tournament, the Neosho novice speech and debate squad placed third. Individual results were as follows:
Helayna Gardner: first place, big questions debate; Samantha Hilgenberg: second place, congressional debate; Mira Leverenz/Izzy Rhoades: second place, duo interpretation; Michaela Henningsen: third place, big questions debate and fourth place, humorous interpretation; Christian Williams: third place, congressional debate; Robin Chew: third place, international extemporaneous speaking; Reagan McInturff/Christian Williams: fourth place, policy debate; Zane Riley: sixth place, U.S. extemporaneous speaking; and Reagan McInturff: seventh place, congressional debate.
