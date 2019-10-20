Nevada studentearns dean’s honors
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Local student Dalton Jones, of Nevada, was named to the dean’s list at Kirkwood Community College for the summer 2019 semester.
Students earn placement on the list by achieving a 3.3 GPA or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.
JPTA to hold seriesof piano recitals
Members of the Joplin Piano Teachers Association will present their first recital of the 2019-2020 school year starting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in Corley Auditorium on the campus of MSSU. All recitals are free and open to the public.
The following students will perform at the 1:30 p.m. recital, taught by instructors Shirley Carnes, Karen Dolanc, Paula Fahrenholtz, Lucy Gilbert and Jane Stadt:
Kelsey Atteberry, Kip Atteberry, Emma Boicu, Hannah Boicu, Rachel Boicu, Grace Carrier, Sophia Carrier, Abby Edwards, Sydney Edwards, Daniel Fahrenholtz, Lydia Fahrenholtz, Hannah Gilbert, Shiloh Gilbert, Jonathan Goswick, Harry Heil, Gabriellia Johnson, Zoe Johnson, Jessie Leow, Olivia Nichols, Hannah Oswald, Addy Scarrow, Hannah Thay and Grace Weston.
The following students will perform at the 2:30 p.m. recital, taught by instructors Carolyn Clark, Amanda Kimble and Whitney Wright:
Ella Bolt, Grayson Bruffett, Pressli Chapman, Will Clayton, Rachel Eckhardt, Heidi Eichelberger, Adam Greathouse, Aaron Greathouse, Katie Haney, Sophie Haut, Emmah Henson, Brooklyn Hiller, Paul LaTurner, Angelina Liu, Rylie Meyr, Brodie Reynolds, Chase Smith and Lance Smith.
The following students will perform at the 3:30 p.m. recital, taught by instructors Ruth Burnside, Megan Sabo and Ginny Stalling:
Gavin Anderson, Eiler Anderson, Genevieve Billings, Breana Black, Aiden Boyes, Jansen Bosby, Mallie Clifton, Anna Fajardo, Daniel Fajardo, Nicholas Fajardo, Jacob Harris, Mary Rose Harris, Cecily Kennedy, Luke Kennedy, Andie LaCaze, Graci Lea, Connie Lee, Amethyst Ogle, Addi Palmer, Hope Palmer, Kalen Richard, Heidi Sehrbrock, Rylee Sprague, Ella Schwab, Kennady Schwab, Johnny Streeter, Paul Streeter, Trae Veer and Samantha Wheeler.
Local teen earnsEagle Scout designation
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction High School senior Braeden Bakos has earned the status of Eagle Scout as a member of Carl Junction Boy Scout Troop 70.
Bakos is the son of Todd and Vicki Bakos, of Joplin. During his scouting history, Bakos earned 27 merit badges, Arrow of Light and the Order of the Arrow. He’s held positions as senior patrol leader, patrol leader and troop historian.
For his Eagle Project, Bakos coordinated the construction of guard rails for a 25-foot-long section of a wooden bridge on the Ruby Jack trail located just south of the intersection of 96 Highway and County Road 240. The project was completed in one day.
He is a member of the National Honor Society and FCA. Bakos has competed on his school’s cross country and track and field varsity teams and has lettered in each, as well as lettered academically. He was an all-state track athlete.
A Court of Honor ceremony for Bakos’ accomplishments will be held at 2 p.m. today, at Central Christian Center, 410 Virginia, in Joplin, led by Joplin Mayor Gary Shaw as master of ceremonies.
East Newtonstudents volunteerat Stockton Lake
EAST NEWTON, Mo. — Several student members of the East Newton Patriot Service Club traveled to Stockton Lake for a volunteer cleanup activity in September.
The 12 student volunteers spent time picking up trash and other debris around the lake. Missouri Park Ranger Connor Brown supplied students with trash bags and supervised the cleanup locations as part of the annual Stockton Lake Shoreline Cleanup event, facilitated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The event is sponsored by the Stockton Chamber of Commerce.
Students removed 24 large bags of trash from the Stockton Lake shoreline.
The East Newton Patriot Service Club was founded two years ago and has performed similar services in McDonald County and Neosho, providing more than 900 service hours in the Southwest Missouri area.
