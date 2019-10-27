PSU biology students’ work part of national database
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Woodland photos of mammal life captured around the Pittsburg area will be featured in a national wildlife database compiled by the Smithsonian Institution, #SnapshotUSA.
The photos were captured by ten motion-activated camera traps set by PSU biology department students, advised by assistant professor Christine Brodsky. Brodsky is collaborating on the project with biology major Caleb Durbin, of Chanute, Kansas, and seven undergraduate students.
#SnapshotUSA is billed as an effort to analyze the diversity of mammals that exist in communities in all 50 states, while detailing human impacts on the mammal populations. PSU was chosen to represent Kansas after Smithsonian personnel found Durbin’s research on urban ecology published via PSU’s Digital Commons.
For the project, Durbin and Brodsky set out motion-activated camera traps in nature areas throughout Pittsburg at the beginning of September. By Sept. 30, they had captured images of 11 mammal species: deer, raccoon, gray and fox squirrel, opossum, eastern cottontail rabbit, mouse, armadillo, coyote, groundhog and a bobcat.
Students sorted through more than 2,300 photos taken over the course of 210 trap nights. They also contended with the challenges of 5 inches of rain, with problems compounded by the theft of two cameras during project activities. Brodsky and her students applied for additional funding, purchased replacements and got back on track after the delay.
The cameras will be in place until Oct. 31, when the national project concludes.
Durbin and his classmates will present results at a research colloquium in April, and the results will be uploaded to Digital Commons. The public will be able to access it there and via eMammal, a database for camera trap projects.
