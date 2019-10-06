Local students eligible to take Duke TIP test
College Heights Christian School of Joplin has announved seven seventh grade students who qualified for the Duke University’s Talent Identification Program.
This nationally recognized program for gifted and talented students seeks to recognize students who score at or above the 95th percentile in a national test. These students may choose to participate by taking a college level exam to receive State or Grand Recognition from Duke University.
Students may also qualify for TIP’s Summer Studies Program located throughout the United States. The goal is to assist young people with excellent mathematical or verbal aptitude.
The following CHCS students have been recognized as TIP qualifiers from the class of 2025: Makanaka Bgoni, Braxton Davis, Levi Durling, Jordan LePage, Kinley Marsh, Elijah Moss, Noah Vaughn and Aiden Yoder.
CHCS seniors earnNational Meritcommendations
College Heights Christian School has announced that two seniors, John Pierce Gloyer and Tessa R. Greathouse, have been named Commended Students in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program out of more than 1.5 million students who took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
Each placed among the top 3% (50,000 scorers) of students who took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
Pierce is the son of Phil and Sharon Gloyer, of Joplin.
Tessa is the daughter of Phil and Dr. Aleta Greathouse, of Joplin.
CJ students chosen for district honor choir
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction High School recently sent a group of vocal music students to the Southwest District Honor Choir auditions, where 22 CJ students were selected for the honor choir.
These students will participate in the all-day district honor choir event and concert on Saturday, Oct. 26, with an evening performance at Joplin High School.
Carl Junction students chosen for the ninth/10th grade District Honor Choir include Isaac Crane, Cameron Crespino, Morgan Crespino, Grace Derfelt, Constance Graham, Audrey Hoggatt, Emma Lietz, Rowan Stamper, Haydn Murphy, Hannah Weber and Kaylee Svehla.
Chosen for the 11th/12th grade District Honor Choir were Maddie Bailey, Bailey Brower, Hannah Carnes, Logan Carnes, Hannah Huffman, Sophia Hensley, Cooper Leary, Taylor Lewis, Jackson Marlett, Emma Schultz, Lance Smith and Miles Stamper.
The public is invited to the school’s fall choir concert at 3 p.m. today, in the Stark Performing Arts Center at Carl Junction Schools.
CJ senior earnsNational Meritcommendation
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction Senior Katie Scott has been named a Commended Student in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program. Scott is the daughter of Curtis and Misti Scott, of Carl Junction.
Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2020 competition by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
Girard student earns president’s honors
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Rogers State University has announced local student Rebekah Kay Preciado, of Girard, Kansas, was named to the president’s honor roll for the summer 2019 semester.
To qualify for the president’s honor roll, students must complete a minimum of six credit hours with a 4.0 GPA (no grades lower than an A).
Honors awardedto area studentsat Ottawa
OTTAWA, Kan. — Area students were recently named to the spring 2019 dean’s list, dean’s honor roll and as recipients of the Medal of Excellence at Ottawa University. These honors were celebrated at the 2019 fall convocation ceremony.
Dakota Faye Bunch, of Anderson; and Laura Yancey, of Weir, Kansas, earned Medals of Excellence by maintaining a 4.0 GPA for at least two semesters during the same academic year.
Graham Taylor Dixon, of Girard, Kansas; Maddison Brown, of Mount Vernon; and Laura Yancey, of Weir, Kansas, were named to the dean’s list.
These students each earned a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the preceding two semesters with a minimum of 24 credit hours.
Dillon Johnson, of Joplin, was placed on the dean’s honor roll as a result of earning a GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale during the preceding semester while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Incoming freshmanfrom Lamar participates in service day
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Emma Bennett, of Lamar, joined 2,000 other new Belmont University freshman and transfer students during Towering Traditions orientation this year for SERVE, an opportunity to complete community service together throughout the greater Nashville area.
Many of the local metro schools, Nashville General Hospital at Meharry, Legacy Mission Village and nearly 50 other local organizations received aid from Belmont students during the annual Welcome Week program.
Each year, new students at Belmont University are provided with the opportunity to volunteer their time and dive into the special community of Nashville with more than 200 upperclassmen student leaders accompanying them.
Students spent the day helping with tasks such as organizing hospital supplies, applying fresh paint to buildings and picking up trash in multiple areas.
Two local studentsgraduate from WSU
WICHITA, Kan. — Area students are among the more than 350 students who completed their degrees at Wichita State University in the summer 2019 semester.
Tammara L. Larison, of Columbus, Kansas, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in education. The cum laude distinction recognizes graduates who earned a GPA of at least 3.25.
Ashley N. Parker, of Lamar, earned a master’s in physician’s assistant studies.
