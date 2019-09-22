CJ announceshomecoming events
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The annual Carl Junction homecoming parade and football game is set for Friday. This year’s theme is “Party in the U.S.A.”
The homecoming parade will begin at 1:15 p.m., with all floats beginning to line up along Broadway and Wise St. at 11:45 a.m. and judging to begin at 12:30 p.m. The parade will follow a route down Broadway, east on Wells, then north onto Main, finally ending at the intersection of Main and Wise.
Any business or organization is invited to enter a float.
There is no fee for entry, however, all entries are asked to be submitted by Monday. Cash prizes will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place float winners. To enter, contact zpetty@cjr1.org or lbarcus@cjr1.org. Details: 417-291-3236.
Future Farmers of America will sponsor a chili feed from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday in the High School Commons. Guests will be served chili, dessert and a drink for $5 per person.
The football game will feature the Carl Junction Bulldogs playing against Ozark, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Friday.
Area student earns master’s in divinity
WACO, Tex. — A local student was among the 19 graduates earning degrees at Baylor University’s George W. Truett Theological Seminary during commencement ceremonies on Aug. 16.
Kimberlee Bryson, of Nevada, graduated with a master of divinity in Biblical studies and languages.
Local studentsgraduate from FHSU
HAYS, Kan. — Four area students were among 534 graduates during the summer 2019 term at Fort Hays State University.
Jacque Lynn McDonald, of Reeds; Brandy Arlene Muller-Pierce, of Columbus, Kansas; and Brenna Nicole Robertson and Shawn W. Seematter, both of Pittsburg, Kansas, earned degrees.
Lamar native enrolls at Belmont University
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Emma Bennett, of Lamar, enrolled at Belmont University this semester as part of the university’s largest class in its history.
The school kicked off its fall 2019 semester by welcoming 8,481 students to campus, tripling the 2,796 students enrolled in 2000 and marking a 57% increase in the past decade alone. This marks Belmont’s 19th consecutive year of record enrollment.
Lawrence Countystudent joinsCMU worship band
FAYETTE, Mo. — Crystal Kimmi, of Aurora, was recently named a participant in the fall 2019 worship band at Central Methodist University.
Kimmi, a senior, is majoring in music education and will help fill the role of vocals with the band, which is led by music ministry program director Ryan McLouth. A total of 37 students are involved for the fall 2019 season.
Neosho studentenrolls in law school
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Courtney Neff, of Neosho, is one of 161 new students enrolled at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law.
New students began their first fall semester on Aug. 10 with a day of public service at Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Little Rock.
Local trombonistselected toperform nationally
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — FFA member Gavin King, of Pierce City, will take the stage during the National FFA Convention and Expo, to be held Oct. 30 through Nov. 2 in Indianapolis.
King, a sophomore at Pierce City High School and drum major for the Pierce City Marching Eagles, has been selected to play trombone in the National FFA Band. King submitted an audition tape and was selected to help bring instrumental balance to the band from a pool of applicants nationwide.
The National FFA Band will perform several times during the national convention and expo. King will join fellow band members in Indianapolis for rehearsals three days before the convention and expo begins.
Corteva Agriscience sponsors the National FFA Band.
