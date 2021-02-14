Joplin student named to UN-Lincoln dean’s list
LINCOLN, Neb. — Johnathan Collin Lopes of Joplin has been named to the dean’s list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year. Lopes, a sophomore majoring in film studies, was named to the dean’s list for the College of Arts and Sciences.
Nearly 6,000 students at Nebraska have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester.
Carthage student earns degree from Georgia State
ATLANTA, Ga. — Yeraldin Carreto Serrano of Carthage graduated from Georgia State University during the fall 2020 semester, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a major in finance.
Serrano was one of more than 3,000 students who received degrees in December.
Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.
