MEDFORD/SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Tufts University recently announced the dean's list for the spring 2021 semester, which included two Joplin students:

Thomas Hershewe, class of 2024.

Imogen Eads, class of 2022.

Dean's list honors at Tufts University require a semester GPA of 3.4 or greater.

Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, is recognized among the premier research universities in the United States.

