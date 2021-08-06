MEDFORD/SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Tufts University recently announced the dean's list for the spring 2021 semester, which included two Joplin students:
• Thomas Hershewe, class of 2024.
• Imogen Eads, class of 2022.
Dean's list honors at Tufts University require a semester GPA of 3.4 or greater.
Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, is recognized among the premier research universities in the United States.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.