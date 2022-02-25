HEPLER, Kan. — Sherry Jagels of Hepler, in Crawford County, was named a semifinalist for the 2022 American Quilter's Society's QuiltWeek, which will be held March 23-26 at the Branson Convention Center in Branson.
Jagels has been selected to display her quilt, "Pieces of the Past," at the contest, alongside 285 other entires. During QuiltWeek, first, second and third place prizes in seven categories will be awarded, as well other awards such as best of show. More than $50,000 will be handed out in prize money. Regardless of final judging, "Pieces of the Past" will be displayed at the show.
The Little Balkans Quilt Guild will be taking a one-day bus trip to Branson on March 25 to see all of the displayed quilts.
Details: 620-249-5716.
