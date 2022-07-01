ROLLA, Mo. — Approximately 1,000 students received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology during four commencement ceremonies held on campus this past May.
A ceremony for Ph.D. graduates was held Saturday, May 7, at Leach Theatre. Ceremonies for undergraduates and students earning master's degrees were held Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, at the Gale Bullman Building.
Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor's degree with honors by placing the designation "summa cum laude," "magna cum laude" or "cum laude" on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2-3.49.
Aurora:
• Fatlind Osmani, bachelor of science, computer science
Carthage:
* Ethan Dahl, bachelor of science, civil engineering
* Brenden Davis, bachelor of science, civil engineering
* Stephanie Guzman, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering, magna cum laude
Cassville:
• David Newman, bachelor of science, computer engineering, cum laude
Golden City:
• Blake Bettes, bachelor of science, civil engineering, summa cum laude
Joplin:
• Robert Clark, bachelor of science, history
• Cade Cowen, bachelor of science, mining engineering, cum laude
• Steven Mann, bachelor of science, aerospace engineering, magna cum laude
Monett:
• Naman Desai, bachelor of science, aerospace engineering
• Naman Desai, bachelor of science, engineering management
• Ashton Massardo, bachelor of science, computer science
• John Rausch, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering, magna cum laude
Mount Vernon:
• Kyle Bushman, bachelor of science, applied mathematics, magna cum laude
• Kyle Bushman, bachelor of science, economics, magna cum laude
• Jeremy Long, bachelor of science, electrical engineering, summa cum laude
Nevada:
• Bryce Greer, bachelor of science, aerospace engineering, cum laude
Webb City:
• Jarett Johnson, bachelor of science, mining engineering
• Jordyn Mayfield, bachelor of science, computer science, summa cum laude
• Joseph Western, bachelor of science, civil engineering
