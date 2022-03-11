WACO, Texas — Three local students are among the nearly 1,800 graduates who received their degrees during summer and fall commencement ceremonies at Baylor University.
The students are:
• Jonathan Wayne Barnes, Joplin, bachelor of science in biology, College of Arts & Sciences.
• Abbi Lynne Phillips, Galena, Kansas, master of social work, Diana R. Garland School of Social Work.
• Austin Egbert, McCune, Kansas, master of science in electrical and computer engineering; doctorate, graduate school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.