Winners have been announced for the 2022 Student Research Symposium at Missouri Southern State University.
More than 30 entries were submitted for this year’s event, which was held virtually. Entries consisted of a single PowerPoint poster accompanied by a five-minute voiceover recording in one of five categories: business, engineering and technology; social sciences; physical and biological sciences; health sciences; and education.
A panel of judges determined the winners in each category, with a prize awarded for Best Overall Poster. Winners are:
• First place in business, engineering and technology: Alexandra Carson, Joplin.
• First place in health sciences: Amil D. Dudhia, Arlington, Texas; Shelby K. Kuhnert, Joplin; and Kathrine M. Spear, Joplin.
• Second place in health sciences: Madeline Hayes, Galena, Kansas.
• First place in education: Christine Ibeagi, Kansas City, Kansas.
• Second place in education: Catie Martin, Ash Grove.
• First place in social sciences: Bryant Heckart, Seneca.
• First place in physical and biological sciences: Cierra Bennett, Wyandotte, Oklahoma.
• Second place (tie) in physical and biological sciences: Vivian Farber, Joplin; and Gabriel Armoni Wooden, Joplin.
• Best Overall Poster: Amil D. Dudhia, Shelby K. Kuhnert and Kathrine M. Spear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.