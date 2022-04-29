MIAMI, Okla. — The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College chapter of Phi Theta Kappa inducted a new class into the prestigious international honor society on April 11.
To gain admittance into PTK, students must complete at least 12 hours of courses and maintain a GPA of 3.5. Membership in PTK provides students access to scholarships and service opportunities.
Students who accepted membership this month were Raul Acosta, Elijah Atkins, Misti Axtell, Tori Bauer, Brody Bouher, Sydney Brassfield, Jason Briley, Lindsay Caudill, Brady Chenoweth, Patrick Cordero, Reagan Curtsinger, Kailee Davis, Tyler Douthitt, Andre Dutra, Taylor Fent, Tymisha Francis, Ashanti Green, Victoria Grossman, Nicholas Hagebusch, Kailey Hall, Lea Hency, Natalee Hivks, Cole Hill, Blake Hopkins, Nancy Jaime Bernal, Ty Jauert, Chancy Johnson, Iyannah Johnson, Charles Kinder, Gunner Korstjens, Alexandria Little, Mattia Loioli, Lindsey McKay, Darius Moore, Abbey Morgan, Angelina Newbold, Wyatt Page, Laura Reponen, Paige Schrader, Marisa Scott, Abigail Spiotto, Kelsey Wall, Katharine Ward, Chelsie Wilmoth and Skylar Zortz.
The chapter also recognized its officers: Alaniss Marin, president; Nancy Jaime, vice president of scholarship; Kaylee Wilson, vice president of leadership; Lorri Green, vice president of service; and Cherokee Sacks, student body government representative.
Members of the Mu chapter have worked as virtual volunteers for the Community Crisis Center, gathering supplies for their facilities and painting care rocks for children. They have collected donations for Thanksgiving dinner boxes, and dipped caramel apples at the NEO Fall Festival. They also have conducted research on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on student mental health outcomes.
Chapter members currently volunteer with the Ottawa County Boys and Girls Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.