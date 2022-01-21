Pittsburg man initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa
LEXINGTON, Va. — Scout Peery, a native of Pittsburg, Kansas, was honored to join the Simpson College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society.
The society welcomed 626 new initiates from 23 universities during December 2021.
Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, as well as demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the society’s five pillars, and embrace the Omicron Delta Kappa ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
Omicron Delta Kappa was established to recognize and encourage leadership at the collegiate level.
