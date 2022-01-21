University of Missouri announces 2021 dean’s list
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri fall semester 2021 dean’s list is now available.
During the fall 2021 semester, and 11,488 undergraduate students earned the academic distinction to be named to the dean’s list.
Asbury
• Colin O’Brien, sophomore, arts and science.
Carl Junction
• Ryan Beyersdorfer, freshman, arts and science.
• Emily Boyer, senior, arts and science.
• Katherine Crider, senior, agriculture-food and natural resources.
• Audrey Garoutte, senior, arts and science.
• Felicia Holbrook, senior, arts and science.
• Megan Paugh, sophomore, arts and science.
• Hope Sponsel, sophomore, health professions.
Carthage
• Emily Calhoon, sophomore, nursing.
• Dylan Calhoon, senior, arts and science.
• Abigail Devrieze, senior, engineering.
• Quinn Lasley, senior, engineering.
• Jordan Miller, junior, arts and science
• Chloe Orscheln, sophomore, arts and science
• Nathan Petersen, junior, veterinary med undergrad.
• Ymbar Polanco, senior, engineering.
• Ashlyn Quinly, freshman, health professions.
• Silas Smith, sophomore, engineering.
• Clay Snyder, junior, arts and science.
• Karly Thomas, junior, nursing.
Loma Linda
• Samantha Hole, senior, arts and science.
• Natalia Szarnecki, senior, arts and science.
Neosho
• Meadow Bartlett, sophomore, business.
• Oliver Bopp, junior, arts and science.
• Julia Campbell. senior.
• Kyndall Davidson, junior, nursing.
• Kelsi Glover. sophomore, agriculture-food and natural resources.
• Matthew Houk, senior, arts and science.
• Alizabeth Knott, sophomore, journalism.
• Anna Rhoades, sophomore, arts and science.
Joplin
• Alexa Altman, junior, arts and science.
• Kelsey Atteberry, freshman, arts and science.
• Maurice Auberry, junior, arts and science.
• Micah Bruggeman, sophomore, Discovery Center.
• Ashley Butler, junior, journalism.
• James Calandro, senior, engineering.
• Michael Carney, senior, arts and science.
• Archer Cole, junior, journalism.
• Jae Cowen, sophomore, arts and science.
• Jeannine Crawford, sophomore, agriculture-food and natural resources.
• Owen D’Amour, sophomore, arts and science.
• Johanna Damaso, senior, arts and science.
• Gliza Damaso, sophomore, health professions.
• Hunter Embrey, senior, arts and science.
• Tyler Gray, senior, business.
• Katie Gray, junior, arts and science.
• Noah Hamlett, sophomore, arts and science.
• Colin Harrison, senior, journalism.
• Brenna Heavin, junior, agriculture-food and natural resources.
• Brianna Hickey, senior, nursing.
• Katelyn Hunter, junior, nursing.
• Benjamin Koelkebeck, freshman, journalism.
• Lucas Kuehnel, senior, engineering.
• Garret Lewis, senior, business.
• Vy Thao Luong, sophomore, nursing.
• Logan Merkley, sophomore, business.
• Ian Miller, senior, arts and science.
• Dzuy Anh Nguyen, junior, engineering.
• Tri Cao Nguyen, freshman, health professions.
• Grace Nielson, junior, health professions.
• Avery Oehlschlager, senior, business.
• Matthew Riechman-Bennett, junior, engineering.
• Carsen Steele, senior, arts and science.
• William Sticklen, junior, arts and science.
• Campbell Sweet, senior, engineering.
• Samantha Tankersley, sophomore, health professions.
• Landon Vowels, senior, engineering.
• Samantha Walker, junior, journalism.
Reeds
• Hayden Higgins, senior, engineering.
• Laynie Solum, freshman, arts and science.
Sarcoxie
• Alyssa Graham, sophomore, health professions.
• Chloe Kerrigan, freshman, Discovery Center.
Webb City
• Jesse Cassatt, freshman, arts and science.
• Ashley Cates, junior, engineering.
• Ella Cates, freshman, health professions.
• Emma Garrison, sophomore, health professions.
• Nathaniel Hardy, junior, engineering.
• Caleb Long, senior, arts and science.
• Caden Miller, senior, engineering.
• Velissia Perez, sophomore, engineering.
• Luke Quesenberry, junior, arts and science.
• Medland Wallace, senior, arts and science.
