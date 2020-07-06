Webb City man named to dean’s list
Jason Mickey of Webb City was named to the McKendree University dean’s list by earning a GPA of 3.6 or higher during the spring 2020 semester.
McKendree University, founded in 1828 in Lebanon, Illinois, is located 25 miles from St. Louis.
Area students make dean’s list
More than 400 undergraduate students at Avila University earned dean’s list distinction for the spring 2020 semester.
To be included on the dean’s list, students must have successfully completed at least 12 credit hours with at least a 3.5 GPA for the semester. The spring list includes students from 15 states and U.S. territories and nine countries.
Avila University, located south of Kansas City, is a Catholic university that provides undergraduate and graduate education in the liberal arts and professional studies.
Local students named to the list are Jacy Beeler of Joplin and Brooke Riley of Billings.
Local woman earns doctorate
A virtual commencement ceremony was held this spring at Iowa State University to honor the nearly 5,100 graduates who earned degrees. The traditional on-campus celebrations were moved online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. University leaders recorded three commencement ceremonies to honor graduates.
Hannah Carroll of Neosho earned a doctorate in ecology and evolutionary biology and environmental science.
