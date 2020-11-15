The Neosho speech and debate squad opened its season competing against 39 other schools at the Kickapoo Virtual Speech and Debate Tournament. Instead of traveling, tournaments were held virtually throughout the first semester because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Neosho squad finished third in overall sweepstakes.
Individual results were:
• Amber Miller placed first in varsity champ Lincoln-Douglas debate.
• Colin Ortiz placed first in varsity international extemporaneous speaking.
• Aryan Arora placed first in novice international extemporaneous speaking.
• Finn Scott placed first in novice dramatic interpretation.
• Jacob Ewing and Jakobe Harris placed second in varsity champ public forum debate.
• Regan McInturff and Monica Potter placed second in varsity policy debate.
• Mira Leverenz and Izzy Rhoades placed second in varsity duo interpretation.
• Amber Miller placed second in varsity original oratory.
• Becca Englund placed third in varsity regular Lincoln-Douglas debate.
• Abby Burns and Lydia Chapman placed third in varsity policy debate.
• Becca Englund placed third in varsity U.S. extemporaneous speaking.
• Kennedy Rhoades placed third in varsity informative speaking.
• Emily Sherman and Hunter Thomas, and Grant Campbell and Talon Mitchell tied for fourth in varsity champ public forum debate.
• Riley Kemna placed fourth in novice Lincoln-Douglas debate.
• Sarah Chapman and Robin Chew tied for fourth in varsity champ Lincoln-Douglas debate.
• Lucy Martin placed fourth in varsity informative speaking.
• Amber Miller placed fifth in varsity U.S. extemporaneous speaking.
• Sarah Chapman placed fifth in varsity informative speaking.
• Hunter Thomas placed fifth in humorous interpretation.
• Max Benton placed sixth in novice U.S. extemporaneous speaking.
• Lydia Martin placed seventh in humorous interpretation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.