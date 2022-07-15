The orders have steadily been coming for “Cannibal” — Becki Arnall, the founder of Dream Theatre Company, said requests to present the cult favorite have been persistent.
“It had such a reputation since we did it the first time,” Arnall said. “Everyone has been asking us, even patrons, when we are going to do it again.”
Supper’s comin’. “Cannibal! The Musical” will be presented later this month at Studio 124.
The musical is the work of “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. Parker began work on the black comedy while studying at the University of Colorado at Boulder; he and Stone released the film in 1993. It was later adapted into a musical in 1998 — after the debut of “South Park” on Comedy Central in 1997.
At first dedicated to historical presentations and Halloween-themed scares, Dream Theatre took on “Cannibal” as one of the first traditional theater presentations the group tackled, first presented in 2009. Back then, the rights were much easier for Arnall to obtain.
That’s not the case now. Before, Arnall worked through a friend who had been part of the movie’s original cast to get the rights from Troma Entertainment. She received the screen play and permission. Presenting it was as easy as knowing the right people.
“Then ‘The Book of Mormon’ came out,” Arnall said, referring to the popular Broadway musical also written by the pair. “Every license company wanted to pick up ‘Cannibal.’”
The musical part of “Cannibal” is barely there — theater fans commonly refer to it as a musical in title only. It’s as much a musical as the Parker and Stone movie “Team America: World Police,” Arnall said.
With shades of “Chicago” and a liberal amount of gore, the black comedy is a historical fiction about Alfred Packer, a wilderness guide who admitted to cannibalism during the winter of 1874, when an expedition between Colorado and Utah went badly.
The production starts in a courtroom, with prosecutors making the case for Packer’s conviction. But when a journalist shows interest, Packer shares his side of the story.
Arnall discovered the story as a teen — taking on a dare from a shy friend, she dressed in a makeshift costume and went to a video store to find “the weirdest, stupidest video she could possibly find.” Arnall went straight to the horror section and was sold as soon as she saw the word “musical.”
The story represents a mix of theater and history that has captivated Arnall and other Dream Theatre members, who often perform as historical figures during walking tours and other events.
“Aside from theater, I love history,” Arnall said. “The fact that this is based on a true story, that it draws parallels between what is entertainment and what is actually true. When people come see the show this time, we’ll have things put up in the lobby about the actual court cases, and how you can go to the historic site now.”
Other productions in other cities opt to reserve the front row as a splatter section. With the production being held in the close confines of Studio 124, Arnall said the whole house is a splatter section — ponchos will be included in the ticket price.
Arnall said that she and the cast and crew relish the chance for more close-up special effects similar to the ones in their production of “Evil Dead,” a stage adaptation of the horror movie that launched the careers of the Raimi brothers.
“The story is based off a low-budget movie, and a lot of those effects are mimicable,” Arnall said. “They are hard to do live, but it’s a challenge I’ll gladly take on.”
