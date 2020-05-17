WEBB CITY, Mo. — They were on their way back from a field trip to Columbia — 20 kids in the back of the bus, Royce Montgomery driving up front — when a wave of nausea washed over her.
On a cold winter day, she was forced to pull the big yellow bus to the side of congested Interstate 44 somewhere between Springfield and Mount Vernon. The kids exited the vehicle, sitting on blankets outside, while a Missouri Highway Patrol officer tended to Montgomery’s needs.
She finally picked up the phone and dialed her supervisor with the Webb City School District. Send a driver, she told him — she didn’t trust herself enough to finish the 230-plus-mile drive home.
In her 29 years as a professional school bus driver, “That’s the only time I’ve ever not been able to drive,” she said with a touch of pride.
Retirement beckons
At the age of 68, Montgomery decided in early April to retire from the school district.
“I hadn’t really made up my mind until after the COVID-19 (pandemic) came, and I found out that I can stay home and not go totally crazy,” she said.
Because of the tardiness of her decision, her name and face didn’t appear in the annual 2019-2020 retiree message released by the school district, which included two retiring bus drivers. Had she been included in the list, it would have read “Bus Driver — 22 years of service” beneath her name.
But “bus driver” doesn’t fully explain everything she’s done for the R-7 School District.
“I’ve done pretty much everything that’s not certified,” she said.
While attention is often focused on certified employees — teachers and administration officials — the impact that noncertified employees have on a school’s culture is vast. Noncertified staff assume many important roles inside a school building — bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers, instructional assistants and office staff. Often, the public’s first interaction in a school building is with a noncertified staff member, whether it’s a warm greeting from an office clerk or a wave from a custodian mowing grass outside.
“A school couldn’t function without what they do,” Montgomery said. “(They) couldn’t do it.” When she slipped on a patch of ice during the winter of 2007 and broke her hip, it took three or four people to fill in for her.
“I’m hard to replace,” she said with a wink.
long list of accomplishments
When Montgomery was asked to list everything she’s done for the school district, her eyes lit up. “Are you ready?” she asked.
• She’s served as a bus driver, of course, for many years at Webb City and another seven with the Joplin School District. She’s driven morning and evening routes as well as night and overnight bus trips to other cities and states — driving ROTC members to Little Rock, Arkansas, and the cheerleader squad to Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma, are two examples. She’s also proud that she’s personally driven the football Cardinals to state championship wins in Columbia on several occasions.
“It’s so fun,” she said of her perch in the driver’s seat of a 15,000-pound bus, “sitting up there and being able to say things (to drivers) like, ‘seriously, you’re going to pull out in front of me like that?’”
She also thinks women bus drivers are just as good as their male counterparts.
“I think we handle the kids better. It’s a mom thing. It’s a grandma thing. It’s a woman thing. First, they try to see if they can stand up to you. And I was the mean one. So that (didn’t happen very often).”
• During the off-school summer months, she managed the “open swim” activities at the pool located on the Webb City High School campus. Later, she worked as an assistant coordinating swim lessons for pre-K children at the pool, often teaching 200 kids each year the basics of surviving in the water.
“They would jump off the diving board, and she would catch them. And they would say, ‘I can do it.’ To see that light come on when they realize they can actually swim — I loved it. When you think about it, there’s a lot to swimming. They don’t know anything they’re doing, and you’re out there telling them, ‘OK, kick your feet, paddle, kick, kick, kick, paddle, put your face in and blow some bubbles.’ There’s a lot more to it than just swimming.
“I’ll have kids come up to me and ask, ‘You don’t remember me, do you?’ And I’m like, ‘You’ll have to remind me.’ And they’ll say, ‘You gave me swim lessons.’ And I’ll laugh and say, ‘Well, I don’t recognize you when you’re not wet.’”
• She worked for many years as a paraprofessional in basic skills at the Webb City Middle School and, later, the alternative school — all the while driving her bus routes.
“I just fell in love with it,” she said.
• For 15 years, she did the school’s laundry, using a washer/dryer unit inside the school’s aquatic center, washing towels, rags, mops, etc. She also tackled cleaning all the football uniforms.
“It really was awesome — until they played Branson in the clay and Neosho and Carthage in the mud in their white uniforms,” she said with a laugh. She would often tease Webb City Athletic Director John Roderique about that — don’t put them in white pants unless they play on turf, she’d say to him.
There was one week, after a particularly muddy mess of a game in Branson, where she washed the uniforms three times and still couldn’t get them completely clean. They ended up putting the uniforms on the ground and power washing everything, she said with a laugh.
“That was fun!”
• Later, she worked in the front office at the high school.
“They found work for me every time,” she said of school officials. “I give them credit — I couldn’t have continued driving if I didn’t have all of the other (jobs) to supplement me. Because I couldn’t have lived, and my daughter couldn’t have either.”
“But I’m a bus driver first,” Montgomery said. “The other (jobs) just paid the bills.”
