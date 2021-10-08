The pandemic has been downright devastating to local churches and their homegrown ministries, none more so than Christ’s Community United Methodist Church’s popular judo club ministry.
“We shut down in mid-March (2020) and then briefly, before the second wave, we came in September for two months,” said Sarah Clark, the ministry’s instructor. “After the second shutdown, as a church ministry, we decided it would be in our students' best interest to remain shut down until there was more information about COVID-19.”
The program was shuttered for nearly a year and a half before reopening to the public on Tuesday, thanks mostly to Joplin boasting the highest vaccination rate found anywhere in the Show-Me State.
“I personally have seen the benefits of judo in myself and my family; therefore, I am very excited to have the judo ministry back up and running,” Clark said.
Before its forced closure, the judo classes held at the church, located at 2700 E. 44th St., were hosting 100 students and helpers each week, with ages of participants ranging from 5 to 73. Three classes — each free and open to the public — are now being offered, broken down by ages.
Judo, a Japanese martial art, was created in 1882 by Jigoro Kano, who wanted to make it safe, rewarding and challenging. Rather than hurt or maim, Kano wanted judo’s most prominent feature to throw or take opponents down to the ground, immobilizing or subduing them with pins, joint locks or chokes. Judo, essentially, is built around self-defense, which is why it’s being taught at the church.
Clark has seen her students, both young and old, “gain self-confidence, coordination and … friendships, among the many other benefits of judo, like balance, self-defense skills, focus and a safe outlet for any behavioral or emotional issues.”
Judo also builds self-esteem in children and is a great way for teenagers, particularly teenage girls, to learn self-defense techniques, wrote senior pastor Chris Sloan on the church’s Facebook page.
It was Sloan who gave the judo ministry the green light to proceed back in 2012. It started out with six members. Pre-COVID-19, it had mushroomed to nearly 150 people, and even gained national recognition through the United States Judo Association as one of the fastest growing judo clubs in America, listed fourth on the Top 50 list of USJA chartered clubs.
“This betterment of people goes along with what can be found in scriptures,” Sloan told The Joplin Globe in 2014. “Judo teaches that we are supposed to give back to society, and that is what the Bible teaches.”
“We do a short devotion at the beginning of each class and we teach in a positive learning environment,” Clark said.
Caelin Miller, 11, has embraced judo “because you get to learn all different types of things — it’s like a sport but not … once you get into it you can’t just stop.”
And while self-defense is a huge part of judo, “helping people, being kind to others … it’s just fun,” Miller said.
Details: admin@ccumcjudo.org, 417-781-8701.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.