Lisa Olliges Green rarely takes no for an answer.
At any point during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak between early March and the end of June, the director of the oft-delayed Joplin Little Theater production of “Enter Laughing” could have thrown in the towel and recommended that everything be shut down until early 2021. And nobody in the local arts community would have blamed her for doing so.
Such thoughts, however, never entered her mind, she said Tuesday afternoon.
“I hope people embrace this show. I think they want to. I think people are hoping for and looking forward to something that lets them breathe easy, to have some normalcy — to have fun,” Olliges Green said. “We want everyone to be safe, but we also want people to laugh. That’s what we need right now.”
The play has weathered just about every possible calamity that could have affected a theatrical production. In late February, Greg Swartz, a key member of the cast and a longtime Joplin Little Theater actor-director, suddenly died within days of rehearsals. Then the worldwide pandemic hit in full force, shutting down the theater in late March and postponing both “Enter Laughing” and “Bonnie & Clyde, the Musical.” In fact, “Enter Laughing” was just four days away from parting curtains for the first public performance when the shutdown occurred, Olliges Green said.
While “Bonnie & Clyde” was eventually canceled, “Enter Laughing” was delayed several more times due to the pandemic. During the lean months, the play’s actors memorized their lines using video conferencing technology like Zoom. Olliges Green was also forced to replace one of the play’s key roles twice — it’s currently filled by actor David O’Neill.
“I’ve had other shows where things have gone wrong. That’s a part of theater, and that’s OK," Olliges Green said.
At this point, “I just want this (play) to happen.”
The show’s run is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 20, through Saturday, July 25, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 26. The play is a semiautobiographical play about the early life of Carl Reiner, who defies his Jewish parents’ wishes to become an actor.
The show features Olliges Green’s son, David Green, in the leading role, fresh off his stint in the recent Joplin High School performance of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.”
“It’s been a very long process, but I think we’ve still been able to have fun, which I think is the most important part, that you still enjoy it,” David Green said. “I’m really happy that we’re in the home stretch now and that we’re getting ready and it’s finally going to happen. It’s been such a long time, but now that it does happen, I think the payoff will be extra satisfying.”
Joining David Green and O’Neill on stage will be Greg Green, Greyson Lamp, Gina Robbins, S. Patrick James, Isaiah “Izzy” Wallace, Jakob Butler, Abby Lundstrum, Sheri Abrams-Browne, Jeff Phillips, Aubrey Chrisenberry and Shaun Conroy.
“Everybody needs a laugh,” Olliges Green said. “And that’s what we hope we can do here — a chance to make people laugh.”
For more information, call 417-623-3638.
COVID-19 arrangements
Many guidelines have been put into place at Joplin Little Theater due to the ongoing worldwide pandemic. They include:
• No online reservations can be made; only by telephone directly to the theater box office. No tickets will be sold at the door, only advance reservations.
• Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and students, and $8 for children 12 or younger.
• Masks are a requirement for all patrons while inside the theater.
• Social distancing will be enforced in seating.
• The theater will be professionally cleaned between performances by Helping Hands Commercial Cleaning Service, who has donated time and equipment for the service.
• No congregating in the lobby — either before or after the show, or during intermission — will be allowed.
• There will be no concessions.
• At the end of the show, patrons will be released by rows one at a time and conducted to the front door.
• There will be no greeting of the actors at the end of the show.
