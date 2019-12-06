So with Christmas and New Year’s coming up within a few weeks, Area Agency on Aging’s Allison Riddle asked her fellow AAAX staff members, along with a few area seniors, for ideas concerning easy-to-make recipes that are, as Allison said, “simple and not super complicated.”
Oh, and did we say delicious?
Here are 10 recipes.
Bon appetit!
------------------------------------------
Classic Mashed Potatoes
5 pounds potatoes, cubed
2 (3 ounce) packages cream cheese
8 ounces sour cream
1/2 cup milk
2 teaspoons onion salt
Ground black pepper to taste
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.
Place potatoes in a large pot of lightly salted water. Bring to a boil, and cook until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain, and mash.
In a large bowl, mix mashed potatoes, cream cheese, sour cream, milk, onion salt and pepper. Transfer to a large casserole dish.
Cover, and bake for 50 minutes in the preheated oven.
Submitted by Allison Riddle, community services director.
---------------------------------------
Easy Pecan Muffins
1 cup light brown sugar
1 cup pecans, chopped
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
2/3 cup butter, melted
2 eggs, beaten
Spray muffin tins and mix ingredients together. Put in muffin tin and top with pecan halves.
Bake at 350 degrees for 15-20 min.
Submitted by Angie Henderson, The Center in Carl Junction.
-------------------------------------------
Simple Veggie Bars
2 packages crescent rolls
3/4 cup Miracle Whip or mayo
2- 8 ounce package cream cheese
1 envelope Hidden Valley Ranch mix
3 cups vegetables (grated coarsely; I use broccoli, cauliflower and carrots)
Cover a 12-by-18-inch pan with rolls. Press together firmly and bake at 350 degrees for 7 minutes. Allow to cool.
Mix cream cheese, mayo/Miracle Whip and dressing mix and spread over rolls. Sprinkle with vegetables and press down on rolls.
Chill for 1-2 hours, cut into squares and serve cold.
Submitted by Mary Forbis.
----------------------------------------
Dump Cake
1 can (21 ounce) cherry pie filling
1 can (15 ounce) crushed pineapple
1 box (about 18 ounce) yellow or white cake mix
1 stick margarine
1/2 stick of butter
Whipped cream
Dump the cherry pie filling and crushed pineapple into baking dish. Stir together. Sprinkle cake mix over the top of the fruit. Slice margarine and butter and distribute over the surface of the cake mix. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to 1 hour. Then put a dollop of whipped cream on top and serve.
From The Pioneer Woman.
Submitted by Jo Wheeler, assistant cook at The Center in Carl Junction.
-----------------------------------------
Classic Crock Pot Green Bean Casserole
2 (16 ounce) packages frozen cut green beans
2 (10.75 ounce) cans cream of chicken soup
2/3 cup milk
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 (6 ounce) can French-fried onions, divided
Combine green beans, cream of chicken soup, milk, Parmesan cheese, salt, black pepper, and half the can of French-fried onions in a slow cooker.
Cover and cook on low for 5 to 6 hours. Top casserole with remaining French-fried onions to serve.
Submitted by Allison Riddle, community services director.
-------------------------------------------
Spicy Red Applesauce
1 box cherry gelatin
3/4 cup boiling water
1/4 cup Red Hot candies
2 cup applesauce
Dissolve Red Hots in water. Add gelatin and stir. Add applesauce. Put into mold/bowl and chill until set.
Submitted by Charlotte Foust, family caregiver coordinator.
--------------------------------------
Easy Mexican Chicken
2-3 cans of canned chicken, rinsed well
1 medium onion, chopped
1 can red enchilada sauce
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 1/2 cup chicken broth
Shredded cheese
Tortilla chips
Line 13-by-9-inch baking dish with plenty of tortilla chips. Saute onion. Add enchilada sauce, soup and broth. Boil for a couple minutes. Add chicken. Pour chicken mixture over chips and top with cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
Submitted by Charlotte Foust.
-----------------------------------
5-Cup Salad
1 cup mandarin oranges
1 cup mini white marshmallows
1 cup coconut
1 cup sour cream
1 cup whipped topping
Mix together and let sit in the fridge for 24 hours before serving.
Submitted by Charlotte Foust.
----------------------------------------
Super Easy Cream Corn Casserole
1/2 cup butter, melted
2 eggs, beaten
1 (8.5 ounce) package dry corn bread mix
1 (15 ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained
1 (14.75 ounce) can creamed corn
1 cup sour cream
Preheat oven to 350 degrees, and lightly grease a 9-by-9-inch baking dish.
In a medium bowl, combine butter, eggs, corn bread mix, whole and creamed corn and sour cream. Spoon mixture into prepared dish.
Bake for 45 minutes in the preheated oven or until the top is golden brown.
Submitted by Allison Riddle.
----------------------------------------
Simple Candied Sweet Potatoes
2 sweet potatoes
1/4 cup butter
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cup orange juice
Boil cut-up sweet potatoes or bake at 350 degrees whole sweet potatoes until tender. In a frying pan, melt the butter and brown sugar together until bubbly. Add the orange juice and stir until smooth. Add the cut-up sweet potatoes and cook slowly, turning occasionally until the sweet potatoes are caramelized, about 20 minutes. If syrup is too thin, add additional brown sugar.
Submitted by Allison Riddle.
