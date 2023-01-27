The Upsilon Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa teachers sorority met Jan. 17 at MSSU Lions Cub Academy, with 15 members and three guests attending. The meeting was conducted by President Nikki Tappana, director of the academy.
Plans were made for the Southwest Missouri Council meeting to be held June 10 at Missouri Southern State University. Five chapters are anticipated to attend.
Two members were recognized for milestone memberships. Member Vera Ellison received a 50-year certificate, and Brook Shaver received a 10-year certificate.
The sorority's next meeting will be held Feb. 21 at Central United Methodist Church in Webb City. Sarah Llanes and Tina Wilson will serve as hostesses, and those in attendance will make tied blankets to be given to a charitable organization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.