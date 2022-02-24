The Alpha Delta Kappa Teacher's Sorority met Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Central United Methodist Church in Webb City. Hostesses were Sarah Llanes, Brooke Shaver and Janis Jackson.
The meeting was conducted by President Pro Tem Naomi Farrar. Twelve members were present. Altruistic reports from each member were turned in and will be compiled and sent to the state chairman.
It was announced the Missouri State Convention will be held April 22-23 in Columbia. As an altruistic project from the sorority, eight tied blankets were made and will be given to the Afghanistan refugee students attending Carl Junction schools.
The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, at the El Palenque restaurant in Webb City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.