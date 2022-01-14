The last meeting for 2021 of Alpha Delta Kappa teachers sorority was held at a Mexican restaurant in Webb City with 14 members in attendance.
Members shared their Christmas memory, signed and sent Christmas cards for two local nursing homes, and had a Christmas ornament exchange. Dues were also paid.
The next meeting will be held at the Lion Club Academy on Tuesday. Snack and backpack items will be brought for the group's altruistic project.
