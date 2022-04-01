Alpha Delta Kappa, Epsilon chapter, had its regular monthly meeting in March at El Palenque Mexican Restaurant with 12 members and one guest present.
Ayla Schmick, of Acacia Autism Center, was the guest speaker. Items were collected for a basket for the state convention at Columbia on April 22-23. Neoma Farrar will attend the meeting and take the basket.
Members will continue to bring books for the Little Blue Bookshelves project. In April, the group will vote for the next group of officers and committees. The program will feature the United Way at El Palenque Mexican Restaurant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.