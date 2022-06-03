Alpha Delta Kappa, Upsilon chapter, held its regular meeting May 17 at El Palenque Mexican Restaurant in Webb City. Twelve members attended.
President Tina Wilson conducted the meeting. Claudia Waggoner received a certificate for belonging to the sorority for 55 years, while Paula Stewart received a certificate for 25 years of service.
The state altruistic projects received donations from members. The group also collected books for the Little Blue Bookshelves, and they will be taken to the United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas.
The next meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 20, with a location to be announced at a later date.
