CARTHAGE, Mo. — Always a bridesmaid and never a bride.
Or will she?
That’s for audiences to find out when “Always a Bridesmaid” ushers in the 2019-2020 season at Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre this Friday. The show runs from Aug. 16-18 and again from Aug. 23-25.
The show’s a bit of a reunion for the cast, which features four very comedic and special ladies. Folks may recognize these four ladies — Shannon Wendt, Susie Lundy, Misty Hammer and Judy Boyd — from last year’s well-received comedy, “The Savannah Sipping Society.”
Those four are back together again to play the lead roles: Deedra Wingate, Monette Gentry, Libby Ruth Ames and Sedalia Ellicott. The four women, when seniors in high school, made pledges that they would participate in each other’s weddings no matter what. Years later, those promises come hilariously to fruition. Each character is set in their own distinct way. For example, one woman is an eternal romantic. The second is an eco-friendly liberal. The third is a flirt that owns a country-western bar. The fourth is a judge from Washington, D.C., who keeps the others stable.
Veteran actors Gloria Southard and Sheri Brown round out the play’s cast.
“It’s been a pleasure ... and a real joy ... working with these ladies,” said director Betsy Fleischaker of the six women. “‘Always a Bridesmaid’ is a fun lark of a show.”
Like any good comedy, there are the tender moments, but when the comedy bits pop up, they pop up big time.
One of the biggest crowd pleasers will be a scene when Wendt, Lundy, Browne, Boyd and Hammer dress up in French-related outfits, including a French maid and as Marie Antoinette.
“Through thick or thin, the (play’s main characters) stay together to the end,” Fleischaker said. “I think the women (in the audience) will be able to relate to the women (on the stage), while the men will find it funny because someone on stage they’ll recognize as someone they know in their lives.”
The menu includes: Spinach pasta salad served with Teriyaki dressing, chicken with mushroom sauce, wild rice, green beans, dinner roll and peach cobbler with ice cream.
Details: 417-358-9665.
On the calendar
The 2019-2020 season for Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre season includes:
• “To Kill a Mockingbird,” directed by Tom Brown, Oct. 4-6 and 11-13.
• “Miracle on 34th Street,” directed by Kaitlin Morrill, Dec. 5-8 and 12-15.
• “Kong’s Night Out,” directed by Robert Myers, Jan. 31-Feb. 2 and Feb. 7-9, 2020.
• “Farce of Nature,” directed by Doug Dickey, March 20-22 and 27-29, 2020.
• “Boeing Boeing,” directed by Neal Ruggeberg, May 8-10 and 15-17, 2020.
• “Barbecuing Hamlet,” directed by David Kloppenborg, June 25-28, 2020.
