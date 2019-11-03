Alyssa Berry: Novel explores twist on first-contact story

Part “Planet of the Apes,” part “2001: A Space Odyssey” — “SEMIOSIS” by SUE BURKE tells the story of a group of astronaut colonists and the planet they discover.
“Semiosis” is a generational novel: Each chapter is told from the first-person perspective of a member of a new generation, beginning with original team of astronauts. The reader experiences the colony’s development through 107 years on Pax, the name the colonists have given their new planet.
The original team of colonist consists of fewer than a hundred people from all over the world. They were chosen to provide particular skills to the community, not only to survive on their new planet but to thrive. Scientists were chosen (meteorologists, doctors, biologists and botanists) as well as artists (musicians and sculptors), and particular care was given to the type of personality that each member possessed.
The goal for Pax is to create a peaceful society that will become a part of the ecosystem of the planet and live in harmony with any life forms they may discover.
As the novel progresses, the narrators become more familiar with the nature of planet and subsequently less “earthling.” The original colonists view Pax through the lens of Earth, comparing animals and plants with ones they (and we) are familiar. From generation to generation, Earth customs and culture become increasingly more alien as the humans develop their own ways of life. Each narrator has a unique voice; they have different perspectives on the planet and its residents, and very different personalities. Burke’s experience as a short story author enables her to tell each of these stories as its own distinct piece of a whole narrative. The chapters have their own narrative arcs too, though many of the characters overlap from chapter to chapter.
Burke’s background in journalism — as a reporter and editor of various newspapers and magazines — also informs her writing style. Her chapters are character-driven and concise, with an eye for scientific processes and vocabulary. The first narrator, Octavo, is a botanist, and he thinks like a botanist. His chapter is full of observations about plant life that some readers, and Octavo’s co-colonists, may not completely follow.
In many ways, “Semiosis” can be viewed as a first-contact novel, with humans as the alien species. I will not go into detail about the other life on this planet, I will only say (mysteriously) that the colonists are not alone — there is life on Pax, beyond the animals that the team first encounters.
For interested readers, I will also say that rereading the first chapter — with all the hopes and new discoveries of the original colonists — once you have finished the book is an experience that I highly recommend.
I would like to also give a content warning for one instance of sexual assault.
Because this is my first book review, I think I ought to introduce myself. I’m Alyssa Berry, the new technical services librarian at Joplin Public Library. If you come into the library, you might not see me because I spend a lot of my time in the back room, but I am hard at work getting books into our catalog and out onto our shelves. My team and I do all the digital and physical processing that turns regular books into library books. I started at JPL about a month ago, and I’m excited to be a part of everything that happens at the library — and to share my particular taste in books with all of you.
