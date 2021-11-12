When Nicolette Farrell was 18, her best friend went missing. The entire town came together to scour the woods for her, and the local police looked into everyone who knew anything about her disappearance. In the end, a detective was sent by the state to the small town of Cooley Ridge, and — according to Nic — she broke Corinne’s whole life open.
Corinne Prescott was a girl full of secrets: from the pregnancy test found in her bathroom trash to her emotionally and physically abusive father and whether she had been dating her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Jackson, or Nic’s brother, Daniel, at the time of her disappearance. The state detective dissected every aspect of Corinne’s life, but she could not reveal Corinne’s final secret: What happened to her the night she disappeared.
All of this took place 10 years ago, and Nic has tried to distance herself from it as much as possible. She moved to Philadelphia for college, broke ties with all of her old friends, and never talked about her past to anyone.
Although she refuses to talk about it, Nic has never been able to let her past go. She hears echoes of Corinne’s voice in her head, and half expects her friend to turn up someday claiming that her disappearance was all a joke.
”ALL THE MISSING GIRLS” by MEGAN MIRANDA opens with Nicolette waking up to a phone call from her brother, which she lets go to voicemail. Her brother’s message says that their father is not doing well — he has vascular dementia — and that the two of them need to sell his house in order to pay for his care.
Later that day, Nic gets a letter from her father; a letter which reads, “I need to talk to you. That girl. I saw that girl.” Nic knows that her father can only be talking about Corinne Prescott. She packs up her life in Philadelphia and heads back to Cooley Ridge to see what is going on for herself.
When she gets back to her tiny hometown, it’s like she never left. Her brother still treats her like a teenage disappointment. Locals still think of her as “Patrick Farrell’s daughter.” And most of her high school friends are still working around town — including her high school boyfriend, Tyler.
Just days after Nic comes back into town, another woman goes missing.
Annaleise Carter was a few years younger than Nic in school, and she was completely beneath the notice of a group of recent high school graduates. But 10 years ago, during the investigation, Annaleise provided an alibi for Tyler, Nic and Daniel.
With this new disappearance, suspicion has again fallen on the three of them. Suspicion that brings old theories about what happened to Corinne back into the town’s consciousness.
After being at the center of the Corinne investigation, Nic is suspicious of the way the police operate. She believes that rather than dealing with the facts of Corinne’s case, they focused on revealing secrets — both Corinne’s and those of people connected to her.
She also knows that the town is more interested in having a story to explain what happened rather than knowing the actual facts. Corinne’s boyfriend Jackson served as the town’s scapegoat, transforming the clean-cut teenager into a single, tattooed barder living above the local bar.
Nic’s father now lives in a care home where they can monitor his scattered brain. Sometimes her father is lost in old memories, speaking to Nic as if she were her own mother. When Nic tries to talk to him about the letter that he sent her, he becomes evasive and claims that she is in danger.
Nic cannot be sure if he means that she is in danger now, or if he thinks high school Nic is in danger because of Corinne’s disappearance.
After Nic comes back to Cooley Ridge in the first chapter, the book jumps forward to two weeks after Annaleise’s disappearance — right into the thick of the investigation. Each chapter then pulls back one day until we get back to the night of the first day.
As the book progresses, we learn more about who Nic and her friends were in high school and what it was like to have a friend like Corinne, who could love you and hate you in equal measure.
Nic also learns who Annaleise was: a woman full of secrets, obsessed with the fate of Corinne Prescott.
