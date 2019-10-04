From 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 9, the Alzheimer’s Association will conduct a Care Consultation Day at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St. These are hourlong consultations to discuss dementia and Alzheimer’s related issues.
A social worker will answer questions and address concerns, such as caregiver stress, diagnosis information, resources in the community, dealing with behaviors and communicating with a dementia patient. The Alzheimer’s Association encourages appointments to guarantee a consultation.
Details: Call 417-429-0347 to schedule an appointment by Oct. 6.
