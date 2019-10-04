Ruth Guzman, a volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association, will facilitate a support group at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
This group will meet at the Area Agency on Aging, 531 E. 15th St., every third Thursday of the month. It’s a great place to share stories and best practices as a caregiver. Ruth was a caregiver for her mother and brings a lot of experience to the table.
For more information and to register call Ruth at 417-434-3861.
