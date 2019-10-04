A grant is being offered by the Alzheimer’s Association and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to provide reimbursement to family caregivers for the cost of caregiver expenses. This can be paying someone to stay with your loved one so you can get to the store or to provide products to assist in your duties. The award is $500 to $1,000 per family, if you qualify.
Eligibility requirements are:
• The care recipient must live with the primary caregiver.
• You must live in Missouri and in the area served by the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter.
• The care recipient must have a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, vascular dementia, Parkinson’s disease, Pick’s disease, etc. A complete list can be found at alz.org.
• The primary caregiver must have a demonstrated need as determined by a Respite Care Consultation with a social worker. These funds can be used for in-home respite, adult daylight services (day care), incontinence products, Alzheimer’s medications, medical equipment and more.
To see if you qualify and talk with a respite care social worker, call 800-272-3900.
