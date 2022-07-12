In the spirit of county fair season, I offer a legend in the making: Linda Skeens, reluctant internet sensation.
This loving grandmother went viral for essentially sweeping the food categories at the Virginia-Kentucky District Fair. She also won for wall hangings and embroidery.
Perhaps you’re asking yourself, “why do I care?” If you need a moral to this story, let it be this: You have to play to win.
When NPR posts a story about a woman dominating a county fair, you best pay attention. Linda won 25 of the 29 categories she entered, but she says that’s nothin’. Last year she won more than 40 at a neighboring county fair.
But she’s not looking for fame. She doesn’t have a cell phone or an email address, so don’t even try to track her down. The elusive Linda Skeens.
She not only swept the baked goods categories, winning every place in every category from cookies, cakes and pies to brownies, candy and both sweet and savory breads, she then went on to win best overall with strawberry fudge. Those winners don’t even include her many ribbons for canning. As a one-time Maple Leaf Festival Pie Contest first-place winner myself, I can empathize with the intoxicating allure of the blue ribbon.
One of Linda’s first-place winners was her canned chow chow. Stay with me on this one. Among other dishes great for a crowd, a friend said she would make some “dollar roll sandwiches” for an upcoming gathering.
I stopped her, just because I was curious about these dollar roll sandwiches. She couldn’t believe I didn’t know what they were. Another friend was looped into the conversation, and before I knew it, a can of worms was cracked wide open.
It took some time, a Facebook poll and a lot of asking around before we could all agree that they are a hyper-regional dish, exclusive to the St. Louis area.
Or at least the name is. I believe that in our neck of the woods, we just call them little sandwiches. Or maybe hot roll sandwiches, but they’re not served warm. They’re basically a sandwich made with a small roll, and maybe some ham, cheese and a little lettuce.
The Great Dollar Roll Sandwich Debate went on far too long, and eventually led to how these same friends had never heard of chow chow, which is apparently very Southern. I was rattling on to them about Linda Skeens, because when I fall down a rabbit hole, I fall hard, and I don’t come up until every last stone has been turned.
The Newton County fair was last week, but the Jasper County Youth Fair is in full swing now. Bring a hanky to mop your brow, and head down to the Carthage fairgrounds to marvel at the results of lots of hard work from our area kids. and try these recipes if you want to commit to a pantry of chow chow and my winner-to-me-best-favorite chicken salad.
Chow chow relish
8 cups chopped cabbage
6 cups chopped green tomatoes
4 cups chopped onion
2 cups chopped green bell pepper
1 cup chopped red bell pepper
2 small cayenne peppers, chopped
1/4 cup canning and pickling salt
3 cups sugar
4 teaspoons celery seed
4 teaspoons dry mustard
2 teaspoon mustard seed
2 teaspoon turmeric
1 teaspoon ginger
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground cloves
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
5 cups white vinegar
Place chopped vegetables in non-reactive container (glass, stainless, ceramic). Sprinkle with salt. Gently mix well. Let stand 4 to 6 hours, or overnight if possible. Drain well. Rinse and drain again.
Combine sugar, spices and vinegar in a large pot. Simmer 10 minutes. Add vegetables, and simmer an additional 10 minutes. Bring to a boil; cook until veggies are tender.
Pack hot relish into hot jars, leaving 1/4-inch headspace. Remove air bubbles. Wipe jar rims. Adjust two-piece caps. Process 10 minutes in a boiling water canner. Recipe adapted from tasteofsouthern.com.
Best curry chicken salad with grapes
2 cups chopped, cooked chicken
1/2 cup celery, diced
1/2 cup red grapes, halved
1/3 cup toasted pecans, chopped
2/3 cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon curry powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon paprika
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and stir together until combined. Chill chicken salad in the refrigerator for 30 minutes before serving. Recipe adapted from saportitochicken.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.